Man City ‘accept’ Leicester’s £25m bid for Iheanacho

Manchester City have reportedly agreed to a deal in principle with Leicester City for the transfer of Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

The clubs have settled on a fee of £25m for the Nigerian international.

The deal will be sealed when a decision is reached on a buy-back clause allowing Iheanacho to return to the Etihad for a fixed price in the future, Sky Sports reports.

The 20-year-old, according to the report, will have to resolve the dispute over image rights with his former agent before any new contract can be signed.

Iheanacho, who has found first-team football hard to come by at City since the January arrival of Gabriel Jesus, is said to be keen on the move.

He has scored 21 goals in 64 games for Pep Guardiola’s side since breaking into the senior squad in 2015 and has found the net six times in 10 appearances for his country.

In 2016, Iheanacho signed a new deal which would have kept him at the Etihad until 2021.