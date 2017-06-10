Friday, June 16, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Man pays $2.6m to have lunch with world’s fourth richest person

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Man pays $2.6m to have lunch with world’s fourth richest person
June 10
18:58 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

An anonymous fan of Warren Buffett, world’s fourth richest person, agreed to pay $2.68 million at an online charity auction to have lunch with him.

According to Reuters, the winning bid came in the closing seconds of the five-day eBay auction that drew 41 bids.

It was, however, lower than the record $3,456,789 bid in similar auctions in 2012 and 2016.

The money will go to Glide, a San Francisco charity which provides food, health care and other services to the less privileged.

The successful bidder alongside seven friends will dine with Buffett at the Smith & Wollensky steak house in Manhattan.

Buffet has held 18 similar auctions annually for Glide and has reportedly raised about $26.3 million.

“We are very delighted and proud that Mr. Buffett has for years made sure that he participates,” Cecil Williams, 87, co-founder of Glide, was quoted as saying.

Buffett, 86, is worth $76.2 billion according to Forbes magazine.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
charityWarren Buffet
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Sakhawat
    Sakhawat June 16, 02:53

    Your comment..MY name is sakhawat i am just of 16 years of old and i am from pakistan and i am feeling to proudly to coment 2nd rishest person in the world i want to say about the 2nd richest that you are a great person who helps to make such kind of things Allah almighty give you mind in which you did this all thats all.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

June 15, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK324.50414.48362.01
LAGOS365456405
KANO367460408
PH367462409
ABUJA365460405
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.