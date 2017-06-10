Man pays $2.6m to have lunch with world’s fourth richest person

Advertisement

An anonymous fan of Warren Buffett, world’s fourth richest person, agreed to pay $2.68 million at an online charity auction to have lunch with him.

According to Reuters, the winning bid came in the closing seconds of the five-day eBay auction that drew 41 bids.

It was, however, lower than the record $3,456,789 bid in similar auctions in 2012 and 2016.

The money will go to Glide, a San Francisco charity which provides food, health care and other services to the less privileged.

The successful bidder alongside seven friends will dine with Buffett at the Smith & Wollensky steak house in Manhattan.

Buffet has held 18 similar auctions annually for Glide and has reportedly raised about $26.3 million.

“We are very delighted and proud that Mr. Buffett has for years made sure that he participates,” Cecil Williams, 87, co-founder of Glide, was quoted as saying.

Buffett, 86, is worth $76.2 billion according to Forbes magazine.