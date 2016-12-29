Thursday, December 29, 2016
MARKET UPDATE
DECEMBER 28, 2016 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,688.25 Deals 2,257.00 Volume 131,741,386.00 Value 1,247,784,851.83Market Cap 9,182,796,720,390.84TOP GAINERS MOBIL 292 (12) NB 142.03 (4.48) TOTAL 287.12 (3.12) CADBURY 10.83 (0.8) STANBIC 15.66 (0.74) TOP LOSERS GUINNESS 80 (-4.3) ETI 10.34 (-0.54) FO 103.61 (-0.26) CUSTODYINS 3.74 (-0.19) EKOCORP 3.21 (-0.16) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.25 £GBP 372.828 EURO 317.9108 SWISS FRANC 296.5978 YEN 2.5916 Selling:$USD 305.25 £GBP 374.0534 EURO 318.9557 SWISS FRANC 297.5726 YEN 2.6001 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.31 Natural Gas 3.721 (-0.04) Gold 1139.70 (0.8999) Silver 15.935 (-0.054) Copper 2. 494 (-0.014) Wheat 405.50 (-4.00) Coffee 133.40 (-0.80) Cotton 69.77 (0.03) Cocoa 2214.00 (-23.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Mbanefo: I don’t own MMM but it will run till Jesus Christ comes

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Mbanefo: I don’t own MMM but it will run till Jesus Christ comes
December 29
16:41 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Ernest Chigozie Mbanefo, a self-styled Nigerian pastor, says he is not the owner of MMM Nigeria but only a participant who has invested N3 million in the scheme, which “will last till Jesus Christ comes”.

Earlier, Mbanefo was reported as the mastermind of the Ponzi scheme known as MMM Nigeria, after he set up MMM-Nigeria.net, one of the multiple domains for the scheme in Nigeria.

But reacting to reports of his ownership, Mbanefo said he does not own the scheme, but only participated and did what was necessary to become a guider, a superior participant.

Mbanefo MMM Profile

Mbanefo’s MMM Profile

He expressed happiness that the scheme came to Nigeria, saying he could not wait for  it to continue in January 2017 as stated in the account freeze message.

“I am neither the owner nor the founder of MMM Nigeria. I do not have any contact or acquaintance with the owner(s) or Founder(s) of MMM Nigeria,” he said.

“I did not introduce MMM to Nigeria, but am glad it came. I am an ordinary participant like the over 2 million Nigerians who are participants of MMM Nigeria. I registered to join MMM Nigeria on the 2nd of June 2016.

“I registered to be a guider (knowledgeable participants), and became a guider after fulfilling the requirements of the course. I registered and own the domain mmm-nigeria.net which expires on the 7th of June 2019 (could be extended)”

Saying he was not the only one who had such website, he named a few other websites run by other guiders in the scheme.

Mbanefo PH MMM

Mbanefo asked the media to quit attacking the scheme, which he said is a “divine arrangement” that will run till Jesus comes, if left alone.

“Let me also say this; MMM by itself and left alone will run smoothly until Jesus Christ comes, but the negative attacks by the media (irresponsible journalism) creates unnecessary bias and fear in the minds of innocent and responsible participants,” Mbanefo said.

“I make financial contributions (provide help) to the MMM Nigeria community like everyone else and accept all the benefits and risks like everyone else. On the 13th of October 2016, I provided help of N3,000,000.

“I am a proud participant of MMM Nigeria and cannot wait to continue in January 2017. Since I joined MMM Nigeria, like the over two million Nigerians who are participants, I have benefited a lot from this divine arrangement.

“I am not moved of fazed by what the media say and how they have chosen to attack and destroy MMM Nigeria, my question is this; How possible is it that any organization, company, project or business will survive the avalanche of attacks loaded with lies that MMM in any country suffers.”

The scheme founded by Sergey Mavrodi is expected to continue its operations on January 13, 2017, after the expiration of a one-month freeze period.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2016 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Ernest MbanefoMMMMMM Nigeria
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. yetty
    yetty December 29, 18:49

    Yes, ride on jare I know if they put naijas budjet in mmm and begin to share with individual,Nigeria go beta pass how he spoil. I believe all these critics will hide under another person’s account to do mmm but the will never say it out ,I’m happy u are proud of mmm I’m also proud of mmm let them continue to shout na dem get their mouth

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

December 29, 2016USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.75385.06329.10
LAGOS490580510
KANO485590500
PH490595510
ABUJA490585510
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.