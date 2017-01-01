Mbaka: We can’t reach Buhari because of the people around him

Advertisement

Ejike Mbaka, spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu (AMEN), has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to reach out to clerics in order to know the truth about the economy.

He said this at the church’s auditorium during the cross over service to 2017.

“We cannot reach him for advice because of the kind of people around him,” he said.

Mbaka also asked the president to tackle the challenges facing the country, saying “many Nigerians are suffering”.

“Though the president is trying on corruption and security, Nigerians are hungry; they want to see more changes,” he said.

“There is the need to assist businessmen and women in their businesses.”

He urged Nigerians to be patient and prayerful assuring them that the hardship will be over in 2017.

“Nigeria is set to be great again,” he said.

Mbaka endorsed Buhari in the buildup to the last general election.