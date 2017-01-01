Sunday, January 1, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
DECEMBER 29, 2016 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,782.93 Deals 2,392.00 Volume 117,401,333.00 Value 877,630,866.72Market Cap 9,215,373,836,428.90TOP GAINERS TOTAL 299 (11.88) SEPLAT 379.99 (9.49) GUARANTY 24.74 (1.35) OKOMUOIL 40.17 (0.65) ASHAKACEM 12.02 (0.57) TOP LOSERS FO 93.54 (-10.07) MOBIL 290 (-2) STANBIC 15 (-0.66) ACCESS 5.78 (-0.19) AIRSERVICE 2.43 (-0.12) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.25 £GBP 372.0978 EURO 316.9068 SWISS FRANC 295.3883 YEN 2.5832 Selling:$USD 305.25 £GBP 373.3208 EURO 317.9484 SWISS FRANC 296.3592 YEN 2.5917 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.01 Natural Gas 3.824 (-0.074) Gold 1146.50 (5.60) Silver 16.08 (0.042) Copper 2. 495 (0.00) Wheat 404.75 (3.25) Coffee 134.05 (0.55) Cotton 70.02 (0.27) Cocoa 2173.00 (-32.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Mbaka: We can’t reach Buhari because of the people around him

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Mbaka: We can’t reach Buhari because of the people around him
January 01
13:44 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Ejike Mbaka, spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu (AMEN), has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to reach out to clerics in order to know the truth about the economy.

He said this at the church’s auditorium during the cross over service to 2017.

“We cannot reach him for advice because of the kind of people around him,” he said.

Mbaka also asked the president to tackle the challenges facing the country, saying “many Nigerians are suffering”.

“Though the president is trying on corruption and security, Nigerians are hungry; they want to see more changes,” he said.

“There is the need to assist businessmen and women in their businesses.”

He urged Nigerians to be patient and prayerful assuring them that the hardship will be over in 2017.

“Nigeria is set to be great again,” he said.

Mbaka endorsed Buhari in the buildup to the last general election.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
BuhariMbakaNigerians
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako January 01, 13:51

    Fr. Mbaka please leave Buhari alone! You were not on his ticket, Nigerians did NOT vote for you. You’re becoming a nuisance.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

December 30, 2016USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.25387.82332.39
LAGOS490580510
KANO485590500
PH490595510
ABUJA490585510
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.