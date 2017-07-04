Melaye: Magu should not be EFCC chairman — his mates are DPOs

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, says Ibrahim Magu, must not be the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Melaye said this while contributing to a debate on the floor of senate on Tuesday.
The senator said Magu could serve in other capacities as his mates were area commanders and divisional police officers (DPOs).
He wondered why Magu “is still parading himself as the chairman of the EFCC” after being rejected by senate.
“Those who have failed (nominees rejected) should go back. Magu is not the only Nigerian angel. They should bring another person, we will examine him and pass him if qualified. Magu’s mates are area commanders and DPOs. He can serve this country in other capacities,” he said.
“I am moving a motion that it becomes abominable for you to even read another confirmation letter from the executive. We don’t want to hear any letter from the executive again until the integrity and position of this senate is respected by the executive arm of government.
“It was in the senate that we invited Magu. Magu came for a job interview and failed and a result, he was rejected by the senate of the federal republic of Nigeria. As I speak to you, Magu is still parading himself as the chairman of the EFCC despite the rejection by the senate.
“The same executive that has allowed Magu to continue to stay in office now wrote you a letter that we should confirm somebody I raised my voice on the floor on the senate about that went to resume without confirmation. He was chased out and they have now they have submitted his name for confirmation.
“Before we went on break, we confirmed the nomination of some RECs but the executive only swore in some and left the others. The integrity of the senate is at test on the inconsistencies of the executive in hiring and firing. It is time we apply breaks. This senate cannot be insulted.”
This might not be the opinion of people you are representing, majority of the Nigerians that elected all of you to represent them want MAGU to be EFFC Chair. The executive arm let him to stay because they believe the rejection is not due to incompetence but the Senate are afraid of his capabilities. By the way, Mr Melaye your people think u are as well not good enough to represent them and are planning for your recall, I believe you are not willing to answer the as you’ve already pleading with your colleague to stop the process.
Therefore, I challenge you to show to the Nigerians and the Executive arm that you’ve been accusing for not respecting the decision of the Senate that, you are willing to vacate your position as soon as that became the decision of the people you’re representing. We’re growing tired of your drama pls.
Sorry. You have elected them to represent your constituencies and not until you recall them back, they all remained your representatives and speak on your behalf. That is what we call representative democracy.