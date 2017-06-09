Friday, June 9, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Melaye: I may be arrested soon… prison is built for people — not animals

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Melaye: I may be arrested soon… prison is built for people — not animals
June 09
12:51 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, says he may soon be arrested over his comments, but his colleagues should note that prisons are built for human beings and not animals.

Melaye, who has been involved in different controversies of late, said this on Friday while querying the decision of the executive to retain Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), after the senate refused to confirm.

Magu has been rejected twice by the upper legislative chamber, which cited a report of the Department of State Services (DSS) report that indicted the anti-graft czar of corruption.

Charging his colleagues not to allow selective application of the country’s laws, Melaye said President Muhammadu Buhari recognises the powers of the senate to confirm nominees.

He said Buhari had replaced candidates rejected by the senate, but wondered why Magu’s case is different.

“I may be arrested immediately after this programme… prison is built for people and not for animals,” he said.

“Posterity will not forgive us when we keep silent in the face of lies and persecution.

“The persecution we went through in the first two years must not continue in the second half. Mr President in leading us in this second half you must put on your seat belt; it is dangerous to drive without a seat belt.

“Where we need to speak the truth as senators, we must speak the truth no matter whose ox is gored. We must begin to identify that there is a uniform law in the federal republic of Nigeria.

“No longer shall we allow the selective application of the law of the land. What is good for Abubakar is good for Nnamdi. Mr President, we have passed some people on the floor of this senate and those people that we have also disqualified by confirmation have been replaced by Mr President.

“That means that the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari recognises the powers of the senate to confirm.

“Why is Magu still in office? Mr President the truth is the truth, we should not have selective application of the rule of law; one law for everybody. We must as a senate we must preserve the integrity of this institution.”

The 8th senate is marking its second anniversary.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Dino MelayeIbrahim MaguKogi
Advertisement

Social Comments

3 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Mike4god
    Mike4god June 09, 15:36

    Hmmmmm….Melaye

    Reply to this comment
  2. Jied
    Jied June 09, 18:05

    I hope that these Senators do appoint aides to advise them on issues requiring professional input. Do we require Senate’s confirmation of a nominee for the office of Chairman EFCC

    Reply to this comment
  3. Tit
    Tit June 09, 20:00

    Why is the Senate so interested in not having Magu as the EFCC chairman. The Senate should note that the Executive are comfortable working with Magu and he is producing results for them. The Magu we know is better than the Angel that the Senate will want as the EFCC chairman

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

June 09, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK324.15416.01363.28
LAGOS367465410
KANO370460408
PH369465410
ABUJA365465410
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.