Thursday, June 8, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Melaye: No provision for senate president but GEJ approved overseas treatment for retired perm secs

Melaye: No provision for senate president but GEJ approved overseas treatment for retired perm secs
June 07
12:50 2017
Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, says former President Goodluck Jonathan approved overseas treatment for life for retired head of service and permanent secretaries.

Speaking at plenary on Wednesday, Melaye said the senate president and speaker of the house of representatives do not enjoy such privilege.

He said the approval contravened the act of the national assembly which stated what is due to public service holders.

The senator said if implemented, the treatment would cost the country billions of naira.

“I bring to the notice of this important chamber this morning infraction and abuse of an act passed by the senate and indeed the national assembly,” he said.

“Mr President I have here the certain public and judicial service holders salaries and allowances etc amendment Act. Mr President, this act was passed by the national assembly and assented to in 2008 and this act is taking care of salaries of Mr President, vice-president, senators, auditor-general and permanent secretaries in this country.

“Mr President the act states clearly what remuneration and salaries enjoyed by permanent secretaries, director-generals and the head of service. Part 1 of the act it is clear under severance that permanent secretaries are supposed to benefit only their severance to the tune of 300 percent of their basic salaries but an aberration was committed.

“There is a letter I have here Mr President it reads ‘Restoration of personal security and overseas treatment for life for the retired head of the civil service of the federation and permanent secretaries’ the letter reads thus Mr President ‘this is to inform you that in the bid to enhance welfare package for retired head of the civil service of the federation and several permanent secretaries, the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR has graciously approved the restoration of their personal securities and overseas treatment for life’.

“The senate is number three in this country, the speaker of the house of representatives, they do not enjoy overseas treatment for one day not to talk of life. You know how many permanent secretaries we have in this country? It will cost Nigeria hundreds of billions to begin to sponsor every permanent secretary for overseas treatment.

“This is contravention of the act passed by the national assembly.”

After Melaye made his point, Senate President Bukola Saraki directed that senate committee on establishment looked into it and take the “necessary action.”

 

Dino Melaye, Goodluck Jonathan
1 Comment

  jolufak
    jolufak June 09, 00:12

    It is very much like Melaye to be sponsoring this type of motion. He believes being a senator is all that matters in a Nigerian’s life. To say the present crop of senators are self serving is an understatement. A senator serves a 4-year term and is asking for a life pension. Some of us have served for 35 years in the same federal service and have left service more than fifteen years ago, sans pension, sans gratuity. Melaye’s grouse is that a common head of service is given some perquisites denied the almighty senate president, a number three in the realm! A happy ending is unthinkable for the monster these crop of senators have let loose.

