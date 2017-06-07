Melaye: No provision for senate president but GEJ approved overseas treatment for retired perm secs

Advertisement

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, says former President Goodluck Jonathan approved overseas treatment for life for retired head of service and permanent secretaries.

Speaking at plenary on Wednesday, Melaye said the senate president and speaker of the house of representatives do not enjoy such privilege.

He said the approval contravened the act of the national assembly which stated what is due to public service holders.

The senator said if implemented, the treatment would cost the country billions of naira.

“I bring to the notice of this important chamber this morning infraction and abuse of an act passed by the senate and indeed the national assembly,” he said.

“Mr President I have here the certain public and judicial service holders salaries and allowances etc amendment Act. Mr President, this act was passed by the national assembly and assented to in 2008 and this act is taking care of salaries of Mr President, vice-president, senators, auditor-general and permanent secretaries in this country.

“Mr President the act states clearly what remuneration and salaries enjoyed by permanent secretaries, director-generals and the head of service. Part 1 of the act it is clear under severance that permanent secretaries are supposed to benefit only their severance to the tune of 300 percent of their basic salaries but an aberration was committed.

“There is a letter I have here Mr President it reads ‘Restoration of personal security and overseas treatment for life for the retired head of the civil service of the federation and permanent secretaries’ the letter reads thus Mr President ‘this is to inform you that in the bid to enhance welfare package for retired head of the civil service of the federation and several permanent secretaries, the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR has graciously approved the restoration of their personal securities and overseas treatment for life’.

“The senate is number three in this country, the speaker of the house of representatives, they do not enjoy overseas treatment for one day not to talk of life. You know how many permanent secretaries we have in this country? It will cost Nigeria hundreds of billions to begin to sponsor every permanent secretary for overseas treatment.

“This is contravention of the act passed by the national assembly.”

After Melaye made his point, Senate President Bukola Saraki directed that senate committee on establishment looked into it and take the “necessary action.”