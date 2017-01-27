Magu: Men more involved in corruption than women

Advertisement

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has stirred a gender controversy about corruption.

Speaking when the executive committee of the National Council of Women Society (NCWS) paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja, Magu said corrupt tendencies are more pronounced among males than females.

“Looking at the number of people that have been apprehended by the commission, the men involved outnumber the women,” Magu said.

He said women were not pure or immune to greed, but were only less corrupt.

Magu described women as nation builders, saying their roles in ensuring the right societal values could never be over-emphasised.

The EFCC boss emphasised the need for collaboration between the commission and NCWS in the fight against corruption.

He explained that the commission had never undermined the rule of law in its anti-graft fight, adding that the EFCC, aside tackling economic crimes, was working hard to put an end to political corruption.

“We respect the independence of the judiciary and auditing bodies in our efforts to ensure that the corrupt are prosecuted, while stolen assets are returned,” he said.

Magu craved women’s support in the fight against corruption, and disclosed that the Lagos zone of the ‘Women Against Corruption’ would be launched on February 22, 2016, to enlist that support in the battle to rid Nigeria of the menace.