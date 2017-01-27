Magu: Men more involved in corruption than women

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has stirred a gender controversy about corruption.
Speaking when the executive committee of the National Council of Women Society (NCWS) paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja, Magu said corrupt tendencies are more pronounced among males than females.
“Looking at the number of people that have been apprehended by the commission, the men involved outnumber the women,” Magu said.
He said women were not pure or immune to greed, but were only less corrupt.
Magu described women as nation builders, saying their roles in ensuring the right societal values could never be over-emphasised.
The EFCC boss emphasised the need for collaboration between the commission and NCWS in the fight against corruption.
He explained that the commission had never undermined the rule of law in its anti-graft fight, adding that the EFCC, aside tackling economic crimes, was working hard to put an end to political corruption.
“We respect the independence of the judiciary and auditing bodies in our efforts to ensure that the corrupt are prosecuted, while stolen assets are returned,” he said.
Magu craved women’s support in the fight against corruption, and disclosed that the Lagos zone of the ‘Women Against Corruption’ would be launched on February 22, 2016, to enlist that support in the battle to rid Nigeria of the menace.
PH EFCC Officers has inadvertently created the right conditions for all sorts of assumptions whether right or wrong that the Agency staff accepts bribe. Or AMADIN AIDEYAN Arrested in Benin City on APRIL 9TH 2016 paid over 70 million to for this April 9 2016 shake down by the arresting officers. How else can EFCC PH ZONE explain the arrest in Benin City. of this criminal by 7 heavily armed EFCC officers.
Let me quote Mr. MAGU…..“We don’t chase innocent people; we investigate people before we arrest them. We follow the money, we trace when you received the money, and we also investigate how you utilised the money.
“That’s why anybody who is invited here will not come out clean, because we do our homework before we invite you. We may investigate for a year or six months and the person would not know,” …..MAGU
Mr Magu, the quote above appears to pure RHETORIC
Mr Magu / EFCC :
Amadin Aideyan was investigated for months , arrested by 7 heavily armed EFCC operative who traveled from Port Harcourt to Benin City on a Raining day (April 9th. 2016 ) to make the arrest . April 29 2016 he confessed to the crime in the present of his lawyer, petitioners and EFCC officers. To this day the case has gone cold.
How much more do we need to to prosecute this criminal?