Mikel scores first goal at Chinese club

John Mikel Obi scored his first goal at Tianjin TEDA during his second game for the team.

Although Tianjin TEDA lost 6-2 to German Bundesliga club St.Pauli, the Super Eagles captain made a mark.

It was a poor outing for his team, as St.Pauli showed the difference by scoring three goals in the first 26 minutes.

Mikel pulled one back in the 35th minute, leaving the scores at 3-1.

While Mikel’s side managed to score one more goal, their opponents netted in three.

Mikel’s debut was against Borussia Mochengladbach, another German Club. His team lost 2-1.

Nigerians have been closely monitoring his progress since he left Chelsea.