Friday, February 3, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 03, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,802.54   Deals 2,350.00   Volume 144,626,685.00   Value 1,223,700,591.84Market Cap 8,892,445,823,706.65 TOP GAINERS   GUINNESS 66.5 (2.97)   ETI 10.3 (0.15)   UBN 5 (0.06)   UCAP 3.55 (0.05)   NPFMCRFBK 1.13 (0.05)   TOP LOSERS   NESTLE 680 (-19.99)   NB 133.11 (-1.43)   UACN 15.2 (-0.79)   GUARANTY 23.02 (-0.58)   CADBURY 9.2 (-0.25)   CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.25   £GBP 380.2821   EURO 326.6428   SWISS FRANC 305.2573   YEN 2.6887   Selling: $USD 305.25   £GBP 381.532   EURO 327.7164   SWISS FRANC 306.2607   YEN 2.6975   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 56.43   Natural Gas 3.07 (-0.117)   Gold 1219.20 (-0.2001)   Silver 17.425 (-0.004)   Copper 2.6175 (-0.068)   Wheat 432.75 (-1.75)   Coffee 146.10 (0.15)   Cotton 76.57 (-0.35)   Cocoa 2063.00 (-21.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Minister: It’s only in Nigeria that doctors abandon patients because of strike

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Minister: It’s only in Nigeria that doctors abandon patients because of strike
February 02
18:53 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Ehanire Osagie, minister of state for health, believes  doctors should not be going on strike, as there are other ways to address grievances.

According to SUN, Osagie said this during the commissioning of electronic medical records/e-payment and solar power installations to mark health week 2017 organized by the federal medical center, Keffi.

He appealed to the doctors to consider the implication of downing tools.

“It is only in Nigeria that medical doctors go on strike and abandon patients on the sick bed,” he said.

“Health workers/medical doctors should not be seen going on strike. Under no condition must you go on strike and abandon your patients on the sick bed, due to non-payment of entitlements.

“In most countries, doctors don’t go on strike as the interest of patients must be given top priority.

“There are ways of addressing such grievances, it may take a little time but certainly will be resolved.”

He said the government is committed to building one primary health center in each of the council wards across the country to reduce the heavy burden on secondary health centers.

 

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Ehanire OsagieFederal Medical Centre (FMC)
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Chime
    Chime February 03, 21:08

    Hope this man is Compus Mentum? He doesnt seem to be around. Well he is a politician so one expects nothing less. Its only in Nigeria that Health workers are allowed to go on strike. Health workers should not be allowed to go on strike because they are not to go on strike.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

February 03, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.50394.66340.52
LAGOS498615526
KANO495612522
PH500610525
ABUJA495607525
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.