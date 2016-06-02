Misplaced your passport? You don’t have to go to Abuja again

Muhammad Babandede, the new comptroller-general of the Nigeria immigration service (NIS), says he has authorised state commands to replace lost passports, and also commence change of name due to marriage.
Both exercises were hitherto done in Abuja.
Babandede also pledged to decentralise and eliminate corruption at all passport offices in the country, saying reorganisation of the passport offices, was part of the sweeping reforms that has been embarked on by his administration.
The immigration boss disclosed this at a programme in Abuja on Thursday.
“Approval for replacement of lost passports shall henceforth be given by state comptrollers after online vetting and processing of application at the Passport Division in the Service’s headquarters,” he said.
“The minister of interior, Rtd Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau has tasked me to embark on this reform.
“We have taken stock of previous reforms, so what we are doing now is to decentralise the process, so that everybody do not need to come to Abuja for their passport.
“You know this creates tension in the system and even encourages corruption because of the pressure.”
The Immigration boss said that as part of efforts to root out corruption at passport offices, the official fees/categories of passports will henceforth be displayed at various passport offices to ensure transparency.
According to him, the 64 page e-passport still costs N20,000, 32 page booklet costs N15,000 (18-60 years) while those below 18 years and above 60 years cost N8, 750.
He urged Nigerians to insist on paying the official fees at the designated passport offices or pay online at the official immigration website to avoid exploitation by touts and agents.
Babandede said the NIS was also working to ensure availability of all categories of passport booklets, especially the 32 page booklet which is always in high demand “to avoid any confusion”.
He said additional passport offices will also be opened in state commands where the existing passport office is getting overwhelmed with demand to ensure efficient service delivery.
Copyright 2016 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Weldone sir.so I don’t need to go to abuja to change my name due to marriage
Please you also have to look into issues of correction on passport
Good job! More grease to you elbow.
Thank you Sir for your good work.
I have already paid 195,000 nair for last of my passport since February this year. Still yet i have not goting my passport. I did the passport in Abuja. I travele from east to abuja.please i need a help on how i can get my passport.
Hello am Olawale by name I AV a problem wit my date of birth in my passport. Wah will I do
What is the official immigration website
Pls i lost my passport, help me check.above name.
Good one, nice to know tins can be better in this country. Imagine just bc of change of name someone will travel to Abj in dis age n time Vv thank God things are changi for d bett
A very welcome development. Thank God for the appointment of the new NIS boss, who is bent of stamping out the monumental corruption in NIS. May God empower him to implement his laudable reform of NIS in a holistic manner.
This is beautiful, i really wonder how organisation could be so corrupt from toe to head. Imagine 32 page ???? passport of #15000, a so call senior officer was swearing to me that it was #35000. And as soon as the passport was out, he still collected #5000 as his own commission.
This corruption has already entered their blood, the only way out is to transfer all the officers in all the passport offices nation while.
Could you pls.show the official website of Nigerian immigration
This is a welcome development, I urge the NIS boss to make the online payment more effective in respect of payment processing time and receiving the transaction acknowledgement within mins of initiating the process.
I lost my passport too, I want to know how much it costs to get it replaced. thank y’all.
I lost my passport some years ago pls can I get another one without going to abuja
I LOST MY PASSPORT
I lost my passport but i don’t have my code off hand please help me out am desperate.
How much does cost to have my misplace passport
how many hours does lost passport last after scaning and thumb print
I am Michael Michaelfrom Akwa Ibom State, Please I was robbed alongside my ECOWAS Passport, Please How do I get it back
Great Job, well done Sir.
My middle name was wrong spelled on my passport. Can it be able to change/correct now in Lagos where I live?
How much and what are other requirements?
08037742319.