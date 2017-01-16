Monday, January 16, 2017
MMM freeze ‘still intact’ 72 hours after comeback

January 16
13:05 2017
MMM Nigeria returned on Friday morning, 24 hours ahead of its scheduled date, but 72 hours later, its freeze on accounts is still intact, TheCable can report.

After its return on Friday, some MMM participants who spoke with TheCable said that although they were able to request for their money, had not been paid as the system still seems to be on a freeze.

Kolade Ogunwande, who said he put in N100,000 in November 2016, and referred two other people to the scheme, said his money had appreciated to N214,000 as of Friday, so he immediately request for it.

“They have not paid me anything, but they said we should be wait patiently to be matched with participants willing to invest in MMM. I have no choice than to be optimistic,” he told TheCable.

Lara Makanjuola, who also invested N100,000 in the scheme, said she was expecting N186,000, but she had not been able to request for her money.

She said anytime she requested to get help, the website said “mavros are not available for withdrawal”.

“I was supposed to collect my money two days to when accounts got frozen, but the person I was matched with didn’t pay.”

MMM freeze 2

The freeze message participants are getting now

 

An Abuja-based couple, who requested not to be named, invested over N2 million in the scheme; they have also not been able to withdraw their money.

As of Monday, when any participant seeks to withdraw, the website puts up a message that links them to its previous freeze message, below:

“As usual, in the New Year season the System is experiencing heavy workload. Moreover, it has to deal with the constant frenzy provoked by the authorities in the mass media.

“The things are still going well; the participants feel calm; everyone gets paid – as you can see, there haven’t been any payment delays or other problems yet – but!.. it is better to avoid taking risk.: (Moreover, there are almost three weeks left to the New Year).

“Hence, on the basis of the above mentioned, from now on all confirmed Mavro will be frozen for a month. The reason for this measure is evident. We need to prevent any problems during the New Year season, and then, when everything calms down, this measure will be cancelled.”

Mavrodians, as MMM participants are called, are optimistic that their pay will come through, considering, the scheme’s last message of “hope for the poor”.

In the message, MMM said it “will only pay a certain amount per day”.

“Please, be prepared to wait for a couple of days. We are certain things will then calm down, and the System operation will return to normal,” it said.

Social Comments

2 Comments

  1. Nwakuna
    Nwakuna January 16, 15:06

    MMM is nothing but a fraud.

  2. kd
    kd January 16, 15:34

    i stand tall

