Wednesday, January 4, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
MMM Nigeria prepares for comeback, asks users to hit social media

MMM Nigeria prepares for comeback, asks users to hit social media
January 03
21:43 2017
MMM Nigeria, the most popular Ponzi scheme in Nigeria, is preparing to resume operations after freezing the accounts of its participants in mid-December.

The scheme, via its website, asked participants, whose accounts were frozen, to perform “Promo Tasks: A New Tool for MMM Community Development”.

The tasks, which would be done both online and offline, is expected to promote the scheme and drive “traffic and participation” by the time the handlers lift the freeze on January 13, 2017.

In a statement on it website, the handlers said: “Being an MMM member implies not only opportunities, but also a responsibility for the state and development of the MMM Community. MMM is our home, and we are responsible to build and refine it.

“A lot of participants genuinely want to promote MMM, spread its ideology amongst people, though not always knowing what exactly has to be done. Therefore we have created a new PromoTasks section in the PO, which is added with various tasks: online and offline, easy and complicated, individual and team-oriented.

MMM NIgeria promo task

“A member who will perform these tasks will be benefited, because the tasks will allow him to attract new referrals, build his structure (and get bonuses for that), and it will be useful the whole Community, because more people will learn about MMM and its ideology.”

MMM Nigeria handlers also said via the statement that a “task may guide a member to join a Facebook group and write a comment to create some tweets on Twitter, like a YouTube video, share news on Google Plus, and make your website”.

“There are also offline tasks: conducting home sharings, cafe meetings, organizing MavroPicnics, MavroParties or MavroGames,” it said.

“Doing the tasks you contribute to the Community’s progress. Thanks to you and other members doing the tasks, MMM gains more popularity in social media and gets more registrations and PHs. MMM needs you and depends on your activity!

“It is obvious that the activity of MMM Nigeria members is growing. MMM is very proud of its members who are becoming kinder and more responsible. By our efforts, MMM Nigeria will overcome!”

1 Comment

  1. Examplify
    Examplify January 04, 07:48

    Great one..the media can do more than criticizing oh

