Saturday, June 24, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Mobile policemen to be withdrawn from VIPs

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Mobile policemen to be withdrawn from VIPs
June 23
21:24 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The police on Friday said it would withdraw personnel of its mobile formation attached to very important personalities (VIPs) in the country.

Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, announced this at an interactive session with a group of civil society organisations in Abuja.

He said the measure was intended to bring the police closer to Nigerians.

Idris said the force had created additional mobile police squadron in states to enhance police operations, adding that Nigerians would now have more special protection units (SPUs) in the commands in the zones.

“We will withdraw all mobile police back to barracks to concentrate on dealing with serious law and order situation,” he said.

“It means that we are stopping deployment of mobile police from protecting VIPs in the country because that is not where they should serve.

“This is to allow us have enough men on the ground to deal especially with the issues of kidnapping.

“We are creating new SPUs in each command; so, virtually all commands will have them, and with the support of the state governments, most of them would be deployed especially to states.’’

Idris said the decision was basically to stem the cases of incessant kidnapping, adding that it had become a challenge that the force received hundreds of cases daily.

He called for the establishment of special courts to address the cases of kidnapping.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Ibrahim IdrisPolice
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Marcus
    Marcus June 24, 13:17

    Get Policemen òff the road first then ì will know u are serious

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

June 23, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK324.75413. 24362.74
LAGOS369465407
KANO367464410
PH370465412
ABUJA366465407
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.