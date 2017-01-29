Mother of 2 commits suicide over ‘MMM disappointment’

Advertisement

Gloria Samson, a Benue-based woman, has taken her life, leaving behind her husband and two children.

According to Tribune, one of the reasons given for her tragic action is her investment in the crashed Mavrodi Mondial Money box (MMM).

She was said to have invested a N400,000 loan she procured into the ponzi scheme.

The deceased reportedly took her leave on December 28, after she bade her children bye and apologised for any wrongdoing she might have committed against them.

The same message of forgiveness was reportedly sent through the children to her husband, a printer, who was still at work at that time.

Few hours after she left home without returning, her son, Wisdom, called his father using his mother’s phone and informed him that his mother had left home for hours and was yet to return.

Samson had assured his kids not to worry that she would return.

Unfortunately this was not to be, as Gloria never reunited with her family.

“Tracing her became difficult and I had to return home around 11pm of that fateful day. The only thing I could do was to call my younger brother and brother in-law informing them of the sudden disappearance of my wife,” David Samson, the deceased’s husband, told Tribune.

Samson said he walked to a nearby police station to lodge a complaint of the sudden disappearance of his wife.

“From there, I was asked to make a statement and drop my phone number, but alas, I did not hear from them again,” Samson added.

It was later discovered that the woman had walked down to River Benue and drowned herself. The police recovered her body on January 2.

Some of those who spoke to Sunday Tribune said the deceased was a very lively person until early December 2016, when news of the crash in MMM went viral.

A foodstuff dealer identified as ‘Madam’ Kate, narrated her encounter with the deceased.

“This woman came to my stall early December, she was so moody, unlike her usual way of life,” she said.

“I asked what the problem was, and she told me that she had run into deep problem. She said she had collected a sum of money and put it into ‘that business that brings in quick money’ but learnt that the thing had collapsed.

“She even threatened to run away, but I encouraged her to pray as God would intervene and she left. I did not hear from her until last Tuesday when the news came that she drowned in River Benue and her body was recovered here around Wadata.”

Over 3 million people invested in the scheme.

Most participants of them lost hope earlier in the week when the news broke that Chuddy Ugorji, the initiator of the Nigerian faction of MMM, had fled the country with his wife, Amaka.

The MMM number one guider has reportedly relocated to Philippines.