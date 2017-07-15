Saturday, July 15, 2017
Muguruza shocks Venus Williams to win first Wimbledon title

July 15
16:22 2017
Garbine Muguruza has defeated Venus Williams to win her first Wimbledon title on Saturday.

Muguruza who featured in her second final in three years – having lost in 2015 to Serena Williams – beat Venus in two straight sets of 5-7, 6-0.

The victory is the 23-year-old’s second Grand Slam title after winning the French Open last year.

She’s the first to beat both Williams sisters in a Grand Slam final.

Venus Williams, 37, was aiming to become the oldest Wimbledon singles champion in the Open era, having already set a record by becoming the oldest Wimbledon finalist but she wilted dramatically in the second set, with her young rival taking six consecutive games.

The Spanish will take home £2.2 million in prize money while Williams netted £1.1 million.

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Fred
    Fred July 15, 20:05

    Really wanted Venus to take d day. I hope she gets another chance….

