Muguruza shocks Venus Williams to win first Wimbledon title

Garbine Muguruza has defeated Venus Williams to win her first Wimbledon title on Saturday.

Muguruza who featured in her second final in three years – having lost in 2015 to Serena Williams – beat Venus in two straight sets of 5-7, 6-0.

The victory is the 23-year-old’s second Grand Slam title after winning the French Open last year.

She’s the first to beat both Williams sisters in a Grand Slam final.

Venus Williams, 37, was aiming to become the oldest Wimbledon singles champion in the Open era, having already set a record by becoming the oldest Wimbledon finalist but she wilted dramatically in the second set, with her young rival taking six consecutive games.

The Spanish will take home £2.2 million in prize money while Williams netted £1.1 million.