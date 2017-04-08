Only Muslims can effectively fight terrorism, says Gumi

Advertisement

Ahmad Gumi, prominent Islamic scholar, says only Muslims can fight terrorism effectively.

Speaking at the Centre for the Study of Christian-Muslim Relations in Kaduna on Saturday, Gumi said it was unfortunate that Christians misinterpreted the move of the federal government to enlist Nigeria in the coalition of Islamic nations fighting terrorism.

The centre was founded by Idowu Fearon, secretary-general of the Global Anglican Communion, in 2004 when he was the archbishop of the Kaduna diocese of the Anglican Church.

Gumi said mutual suspicion between the two religious groups had denied the country the opportunity to benefit from other countries.

“Saudi Arabia, which is the heart of Islam, wanted a coalition of Muslim state to fight terrorism… Terrorism destroys Muslims more than any other people. This terrorism was mentioned 1,400 years before it happened,” he said.

“The prophet said before the end of time, you will find youths claiming to be Muslims using the Qur’an to kill people. It was even mentioned in Islamic books that terrorism would come.

“Fighting terrorism, I am telling you, can only be effectively be done by Muslims themselves. So, when you see Muslims coming together to fight terrorism, and you you hear Christians voices saying ‘Nigeria should not join this force because it means we are Islamising Nigeria’, this is wrong!”

Gumi said Muslims ought to come together to combat terrorism but the lack of cooperation from Christians had become a big setback.

“We need the Muslims to come together to fight this terrorism, but we don’t get the cooperation of our Christian citizens because of lack of understanding of what Islam is all about,”he said.

“We want the Christians to open up their mind allow Muslims to fight terrorism.

“This coalition which Saudi Arabia is trying to put together is to fight extremism and fanaticism. Also, Saudi Arabia is aware that the poverty in the region is one of the contributory factors, therefore they want to come in, build schools, hospitals, lift up the economic status of the nation.

“But we found that in Nigeria, we don’t have our Christian brothers assisting us… Muslims can eradicate terrorism.

“I am happy that a centre like this was created, it will promote the relationship between Christians and Muslims.”

Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, who was the special guest at the occasion, urged graduates of the institution to use their knowledge to advance the cause of peace and harmony.

“My message to all the graduating students today is that you should use your knowledge to advance the course of peace and harmony,” he said.

“Let us all resolve to strengthen a constituency of religious people that are truly religious and strongly committed to upholding the right of every citizen, celebrating our diversity and upholding peace and harmony in our state.

“Your job will not be easy, people in this state, prefer extremist to those that search for common ground. You will be more popular when you adopt extremists’ stand, but your training and education should help you search for common grounds in our two religions. There is a lot in common.”

He commended the founder of the centre, expressing its importance in the promotion of interfaith relations.

“We thank the secretary-general of the Global Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Idowu- Fearon for promoting peace and harmony in our state for the decades he served as the arch bishop of the Anglican Church in Kaduna and the legacies he has left behind for improving relations between the two major religions,” he said.

“The work being done by the Kaduna Centre for Muslim-Christian Relations is an important intervention in promoting interfaith relations.”