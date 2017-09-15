We must not ignore IPOB like we did with Boko Haram, says Masari

Advertisement

Aminu Masari, Katsina state governor, has warned against ignoring the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He gave the warning while reacting to pockets of crises that have occurred in various parts of the country following clashes between IPOB members and soldiers of the Nigerian army in Abia state.

Speaking with state house correspondents in Abuja on Friday, Masari said the secessionist group must not be overlooked as was the case with the Boko Haram insurgent group.

He said such a mistake is capable of “consuming the country” just like Boko Haram “nearly” did.

“As regards the tension in the country, we in Katsina state have put in necessary measures to ensure that the people living in the state irrespective of where they come from, their safety, their lives and their properties,” he said.

“On a general note, I think there is need for Nigerians to be very responsible in terms of dealing with issues of this kind in this country.

“When we heard the problem of Boko Haram in this country when it started we all looked the other way and it nearly consumed the nation.

“So under this circumstances any agitation that is likely to lead the nation to the kind of problem we had, I think all Nigerians should support the government and put a stop to it.”