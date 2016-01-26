Tuesday, March 21, 2017
N5m awaits winner of God's Children Great Talent contest

N5m awaits winner of God's Children Great Talent contest
January 26
22:15 2016
God's Children Great Talent (GCGT), a gospel talent development contest, has announced the commencement of season 6 of the celebrated talent contest.

Over the years, GCGT has nurtured and produced young talents and stars in various fields of artistic expressions across Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States of America.

The 6th edition of the talent hunt is opening its doors to children and young people aged 5 to 20 all over Nigeria, with auditions being held in Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt.

Aspiring contestants can register online for free at www.gcgt.org to audition and a chance to participate in the competition.

Announcing the commencement of the programme at a press briefing in Lagos, Bimbo Ozomah, a trustee of GCGT and member of the organising team, said: "God's Children's Great talent is a credible platform provided to help identify early talents in children. These talents are then honed for the greater good of the child and the society.

"GCGT has set up an academy focused on developing talents of the GCGT Alumni and other talents across the world."

Bimbo Nwozuru, executive secretary of GCGT, said participants would find the programme rewarding.

Idowu Iluyomade, head of RCCG Apapa family, explained that the vision of the initiative is to engage children/teens in a positive way, using their talents to glorify God and provide a credible platform for the celebration of talent in God's children.

"God's children's Great talent was borne out of a desire to identify and nurture the diverse talents available in children across the Province and beyond," he said.

The grand finale will hold at EKO Hotel and Suites in Lagos in May and the winner of the competition will walk away with a N5 million prize, including talent development packages and other attractive prizes.

 

  ladkid
    ladkid January 29, 09:00

    Am ladkid, and i wish to win d golden children great talent by d grace of god

  llucy
    llucy February 01, 19:19

    i want to join your group in singing ,i will like to be a future superstar like frank edward and women of faith thank you

  Oluchey
    Oluchey February 10, 16:34

    I would be greatly honoured to participate in the great children's talent.

  joet
    joet February 17, 07:56

    my name is Abodei Joseph , i really want to be a superstar and an international trumpeter, through this medium , thank u , @ RCCG DIVINE POWER PARISH YENAGOA BAYELSA STATE

  mama
    mama February 21, 18:29

    Is the registration still on, will rili luv to join. I would luv to act and I also need others who will join me.

  franklin
    franklin May 07, 18:24

    Am talented and I need u to accept me I want to Register

  Cyrus
    Cyrus May 30, 20:23

    Your comment..I am Cyrus I want to join in season 7 audition

  izzy
    izzy July 02, 10:21

    i would love to discover my talent not just for the money but to let my glory shine before men

  Sam
    Sam March 21, 09:52

    I would love to participate. could you help me with the auditions date for the season seven

