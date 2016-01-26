N5m awaits winner of God’s Children Great Talent contest

God’s Children Great Talent (GCGT), a gospel talent development contest, has announced the commencement of season 6 of the celebrated talent contest.
Over the years, GCGT has nurtured and produced young talents and stars in various fields of artistic expressions across Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States of America.
The 6th edition of the talent hunt is opening its doors to children and young people aged 5 to 20 all over Nigeria, with auditions being held in Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt.
Aspiring contestants can register online for free at www.gcgt.org to audition and a chance to participate in the competition.
Announcing the commencement of the programme at a press briefing in Lagos, Bimbo Ozomah, a trustee of GCGT and member of the organising team, said: “God’s Children’s Great talent is a credible platform provided to help identify early talents in children. These talents are then honed for the greater good of the child and the society.
“GCGT has set up an academy focused on developing talents of the GCGT Alumni and other talents across the world.”
Bimbo Nwozuru, executive secretary of GCGT, said participants would find the programme rewarding.
Idowu Iluyomade, head of RCCG Apapa family, explained that the vision of the initiative is to engage children/teens in a positive way, using their talents to glorify God and provide a credible platform for the celebration of talent in God’s children.
“God’s children’s Great talent was borne out of a desire to identify and nurture the diverse talents available in children across the Province and beyond,” he said.
The grand finale will hold at EKO Hotel and Suites in Lagos in May and the winner of the competition will walk away with a N5 million prize, including talent development packages and other attractive prizes.
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Am ladkid, and i wish to win d golden children great talent by d grace of god
i want to join your group in singing ,i will like to be a future superstar like frank edward and women of faith thank you
I would be greatly honoured to participate in the great children’s talent.
my name is Abodei Joseph , i really want to be a superstar and an international trumpeter, through this medium , thank u , @ RCCG DIVINE POWER PARISH YENAGOA BAYELSA STATE
Is the registration still on, will rili luv to join. I would luv to act and I also need others who will join me.
Am talented and I need u to accept me I want to Register
Your comment..I am Cyrus I want to join in season 7 audition
i would love to discover my talent not just for the money but to let my glory shine before men
I would love to participate. could you help me with the auditions date for the season seven