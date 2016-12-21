Saturday, December 24, 2016
DECEMBER 22, 2016 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,464.82 Deals 3,161.00 Volume 188,684,209.00 Value 1,387,815,478.30Market Cap 9,105,919,249,995.67TOP GAINERS FO 94.22 (8.75) CONOIL 39.45 (3.65) BETAGLAS 31.83 (2.95) GUINNESS 88.73 (1.23) CCNN 4.63 (0.21) TOP LOSERS PRESCO 40.01 (-1.99) INTBREW 17.3 (-0.66) CAP 31 (-0.6) GUARANTY 24.66 (-0.14) HONYFLOUR 1.23 (-0.06) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.25 £GBP 376.7528 EURO 317.2111 SWISS FRANC 296.7135 YEN 2.5958 Selling:$USD 305.25 £GBP 377.9911 EURO 318.2537 SWISS FRANC 297.6887 YEN 2.6043

Naira sinks to 490/$ amid CBN’s ‘plan to wipe out black market’

December 21
15:33 2016
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is seeking to ensure there is no black market as the naira sinks to 490 to a single dollar.

On Wednesday, the naira was trading at 314 at the official market, with parallel market recording 490/$1.

The British pound stood at 605, while the European Union currency, euro went for 510, a far cry of its 388,  327 range at the official side of the market respectively.

Vice President YemiOsinbajo, and Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance, had previously said the CBN was working on a foreign exchange system that eliminates arbitrage in the forex market.

Isaac Okorafor, the spokesperson for the bank, was quoted by Reuters to have said the bank was “ensuring that the forex market operates as effectively as we would envisage”.

He also said the aim was to “ensure there is no black market” but did not give details of how this would be achieved.

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the CBN, had said consistency that the parallel market could not be used to evaluate the true value of the local currency.

“It is unfair to use the shallow market as a basis for determining the value of our currency. No one uses the Travelex rate at Heathrow to determine the exchange rate for the pound in the United Kingdom,” Emefiele had said.

“So it is unfair to use that to determine the value of our currency. Those who are dealing in the market are doing so illegally. We should not be encouraging the tendencies of those people who are involved in capital flight, or those who want to conduct foreign exchange business without providing necessary documentation.”

  1. Shallom Abdullahi
    Shallom Abdullahi December 24, 06:35

    The best way to tackle or controle the unstable NAIRA, is by closing down BLACK MARKETS in all parts of the coumtry. Therefore the government should channel all foriegn currency exchange to the Banks, and that would allowed NIGERIA to have controle over its: currency, economy, and end currupt persons from transfering Nigeria’s money abroad. +256779660079

  2. Shallom Abdullahi
    Shallom Abdullahi December 24, 07:01

    Nigeria should be able to regulate all Banks Within Its Teritories, after closing down Black Market in order to stabled its Naira and Economy .

Exchange Rates

December 22, 2016USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.99388.38329.70
LAGOS495615520
KANO490610515
PH490605510
ABUJA495610520
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
This may take a second or two.