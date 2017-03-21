Tuesday, March 21, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
MARCH 21, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,653.16 Deals 2,325.00 Volume 151,384,092.00 Value 1,857,230,771.31Market Cap 8,878,071,984,085.20TOP GAINERS DANGCEM 166 (6) BETAGLAS 42.18 (2) WAPCO 36 (1.5) GUARANTY 26.3 (0.5) DANGSUGAR 6.19 (0.19) TOP LOSERS NB 130 (-3.84) GUINNESS 66.5 (-3.49) FO 47.95 (-0.98) ZENITHBANK 14.13 (-0.42) AIRSERVICE 3.07 (-0.12) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.75 GBP 377.2344 EURO 327.9169 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.695 Selling:$USD 306.75 £GBP 378.4682 EURO 328.9894 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.7038 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.42 Natural Gas 2.95 (0.048) Gold 1229.50 (2.40) Silver 17.41 (0.08) Copper 2.693 (0.0155) Wheat 436.50 (0.50) Coffee 142.00 (0.55) Cotton 78.32 (0.15) Cocoa 2020.00 (-7.00)
MARCH 16, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,418.08 Deals 2,468.00 Volume 280,945,416.00 Value 2,349,419,384.30Market Cap 8,796,717,470,596.41TOP GAINERS NB 133.84 (3.14) FO 48.93 (1.12) GUARANTY 25.8 (0.45) ZENITHBANK 14.55 (0.4) FLOURMILL 17.85 (0.35) TOP LOSERS 7UP 77.71 (-8.29) TOTAL 274.55 (-5.45) ASHAKACEM 9.5 (-0.5) DANGCEM 160 (-0.5) UACN 14 (-0.25) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.75 GBP 377.2344 EURO 327.9169 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.695 Selling:$USD 306.75 £GBP 378.4682 EURO 328.9894 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.7038 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.15 Natural Gas 2.904 (-0.077) Gold 1226.10 (25.40) Silver 17.30 (0.377) Copper 2.679 (0.0225) Wheat 435.50 (-0.50) Coffee 141.55 (0.65) Cotton 78.05 (-0.03) Cocoa 2035.00 (-13.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Son of Nasarawa gov arrested over death of JSS 2 student

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Son of Nasarawa gov arrested over death of JSS 2 student
March 21
12:54 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Khaleed Umar Al-Makura, son of Nasarawa state governor, has been arrested in connection with the death of Ovye Amos, a JSS 2 student of Government Secondary School, Lafia.

Amos died on Sunday night after being hit by a car driven by the governor’s son.

Amos’ colleagues had trooped to the streets to protest his death. They carried placards with various inscriptions, demanding justice.

The police, officers of the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps, teachers and government officials intervened to calm the students.

Aliyu Tijjani, Nasarawa state commissioner for education, said the government had taken measures to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to book.

“He has already been arrested. I want to express my profound dismay and sadness over what happened here yesterday. It is unfortunate, very very unfortunate,” he had said.

Goodluck Agwu, school head boy, explained that Amos was hit by the car driven by Khaleed when he went out to buy batteries for his flashlight at 8:00pm.

The students, who were not satisfied with the explanation of the commissioner, continued their protest but police were deployed to calm them.

“It is a painful thing, we sympathise and empathise with you and we assure you that investigation is ongoing and that particular culprit as we are speaking now is under detention in our custody,” Maikudi Shehu, area commander of Lafia area office, had told the aggrieved students.

“We will keep you informed of developments as they unfold.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Government Secondary School LafiaUmar Al-Makura
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Teekay
    Teekay March 21, 14:32

    If truly the son of the governor who killed the student has bin arrested,then the police should kindly upload his picture in detention on their site or just show us a proof….Until then.I say his purported arrest is a big LIE.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

March 21, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.75392.17340.21
LAGOS445530465
KANO445530470
PH447535472
ABUJA445530465
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.