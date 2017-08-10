Thursday, August 10, 2017
NCC summons Glo CEO, halts 'free data day' promo

NCC summons Glo CEO, halts 'free data day' promo
August 10
17:08 2017
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has halted the plans of Globacom Nigeria to offer free data to all its subscribers on Friday.

In a letter signed by Sunday Dare, NCC commissioner for stakeholder management, said the promotion is a clear departure from what was approved by the regulator.

Earlier, Glo had annoucced that eligible subscribers would enjoy as much as 200 megabytes of data for free to enjoy what it called the “free data day”.

The regulator also summoned Gladys Talabi, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Globacom Nigeria, to a meeting at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

“Please refer to the commission’s letter dated 14th March, 2017 conveying approval for your Glo overload promotion. It has however come to our notice that Globacom Nigeria Ltd has been implementing the above regulatory approval in breach especially given your recent media campaign on the ‘Glo free data offer’, a clear departurre from terms and condition of the approval given for the Glo overload promotion,” the letter seen by TheCable read.

“Consequent upon the above, you are hereby directed to suspend implementation of the Glo overload promotion from your network with immediate effect.”

  1. Babasho
    Babasho August 10, 17:24

    I am high disappointed from these pronouncement coming from NCC a regulatory body. NCC should make public the agreement reached with Glo network if there is any agreement.

