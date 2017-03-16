Thursday, March 16, 2017
MARCH 16, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,301.23 Deals 3,196.00 Volume 233,777,697.00 Value 2,163,797,253.44Market Cap 8,756,276,769,156.20TOP GAINERS GUINNESS 70 (2) UNILEVER 33.9 (1.6) STANBIC 18.5 (0.5) ZENITHBANK 14.15 (0.39) CCNN 4.5 (0.2) TOP LOSERS NESTLE 730 (-4.99) FO 47.81 (-2.19) SEPLAT 398 (-1) ASHAKACEM 10 (-0.36) NB 130.7 (-0.3) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.5 GBP 372.5878 EURO 324.5938 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.6646 Selling:$USD 306.5 £GBP 373.8074 EURO 325.6563 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.6734 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 50.5 Natural Gas 2.982 (0.044) Gold 1213.20 (10.60) Silver 17.155 (0.232) Copper 2.672 (0.037) Wheat 435.75 (5.25) Coffee 140.80 (-0.45) Cotton 78.10 (0.95) Cocoa 2050.00 (-8.00)
MARCH 14, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,284.56 Deals 2,543.00 Volume 227,757,045.00 Value 928,498,238.62Market Cap 8,750,506,426,690.02TOP GAINERS SEPLAT 399 (19) NB 131 (1) FO 50 (0.91) GUARANTY 25.5 (0.5) DANGCEM 160.5 (0.5) TOP LOSERS WAPCO 34.5 (-1.78) ETI 10 (-0.5) NASCON 6.65 (-0.35) JBERGER 39.95 (-0.3) CAP 28.01 (-0.11) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305 GBP 372.893 EURO 325.557 SWISS FRANC 302.4893 YEN 2.6607 Selling:$USD 306 £GBP 374.1156 EURO 326.6244 SWISS FRANC 303.4811 YEN 2.6695 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.43 Natural Gas 2.951 (-0.092) Gold 1203.30 (0.2001) Silver 16.955 (-0.017) Copper 2.6435 (0.018) Wheat 429.50 (-1.00) Coffee 141.25 (-1.10) Cotton 77.14 (0.27) Cocoa 2053.00 (36.00)
Ndume: If Magu could be rejected, Saraki should NOT be senate president

March 16
12:53 2017
Ali Ndume, former senate majority leader, says if the senate could refuse to confirm Ibrahim Magu, as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) based on allegations leveled against him, Bukola Saraki who has a case in court should not be the senate president.

Citing a report of the Department of State Services (DSS), the upper legislative chamber rejected the nomination of Magu.

The DSS had said Magu was unfit to lead the commission because he had failed an integrity test.

But speaking on Sunrise Daily, a breakfast programme on Channels Television, Ndume faulted the action of the senate.

“We have all been accused, I have been accused of sponsoring Boko Haram, the senate president is still going to court,” Ndume said.

“Same as other members who have cases in court, yet they occupy seats in the senate. So, if you say because of the allegations he (Magu) should not be confirmed, then I should not be a sitting senator and Saraki should not be there as senate president.”

Ndume said knowing the kind of person President Muhammadu Buhari is, he would be surprised if the president mentioned Magu’s confirmation during his last meeting with leaders of the national assembly.

Buhari met Saraki and Yakubu Dogara at the presidential villa in Abuja, a day to the day Magu was rejected at the senate.

“The president I know is not the kind of person that would interfere in such matters. I would have been surprised if the president discussed the issue of confirmation when he met the leaders of the national assembly recently, that would have led to the issue of lobbying for him to be confirmed,” he said.

“There is no crime against lobbying, in fact we are supposed to lobby. I lobbied most of the senators but sometimes you keep on learning because this is kind of new. A government where you (APC) are in the majority and the president re-nominates a candidate, and also in a situation where the issue at stake is an accusation; in the normal circumstance and by our constitution, accusation is not conviction.

“The issue now is not the house in his name, it’s a house called the safe house and that was prompted because after his acting appointment and the rigorous work he is doing, you can’t afford to have somebody like that living in Karu or a densely populated area.”

Ndume, who said he conducted personal investigation on Magu, absolved him of the allegations.

Commenting on the eloquence of Magu, Ndume said: “The bottom line is that we are trying to fight against corruption and if we ask: ‘is Magu doing his job?’, the answer is yes, undoubtedly. He is not an actor, he is a policeman doing investigation. He is not supposed to talk about what his job is in an articulate manner, it’s not important. What he is doing is not a TV show.”

There were complaints, particularly on social media, that Magu performed below expectation during the screening.

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
ali ndumebukola sarakiEconomic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC)Ibrahim Magu
6 Comments

  1. musty
    musty March 16, 15:00

    Your comment..senator ALi ndume talk true, no problem they will re-sent it against.

    Reply to this comment
  2. Otitokoro
    Otitokoro March 16, 16:00

    please kindly join me in imploring all media houses that can conduct online polls, to conduct a poll to determine if majority of Nigerians want Magu as the head of EFCC. this way, we can send a message to our representatives, who claim they are speaking our mind, the pictures of the expression of our hearts.

    Reply to this comment
  3. Eokeh
    Eokeh March 16, 16:10

    The truth is bitter. Corruption is clearly fighting back.

    Reply to this comment
  4. Ajibade
    Ajibade March 16, 16:20

    Senator Ali ndume, u are supported bcos saraki and others their hand is not clean

    Reply to this comment
  5. yamuha
    yamuha March 16, 17:12

    Your comment..no one from the lawmakers were freed, they were accused in one way or the other

    Reply to this comment
  6. Jauros
    Jauros March 16, 17:34

    No any senator that speaking his people mind

    Reply to this comment

Exchange Rates

March 16, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.75385.97337.47
LAGOS457550485
KANO457550475
PH460560480
ABUJA459550480
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
