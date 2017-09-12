Wednesday, September 13, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Negative media coverage keeps investors away from Africa, says Elumelu

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Negative media coverage keeps investors away from Africa, says Elumelu
September 12
18:54 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Tony Elumelu, chairman of Heirs Holdings, says the stereotypical image of Africa portrayed in the media is the continent’s greatest challenge as it discourages investors from investing in the continent.

Elumelu made this statement while speaking at a gathering of policymakers and development experts hosted by UK’s foreign policy institute at the Chatham House.

He said: “I believe that the greatest challenge Africa has as a continent when it comes to attracting investment is in the way it is portrayed. Information presented about Africa is neither holistic nor properly contextualized, and has led to the kind of narrative that we have had for so long on Africa.

“As an investor, when all you have heard about Africa is corruption, how would you pass a positive investment decision to go and invest in the continent? The result is that the vicious cycle of neglect continues and is even reinforced.

“We must reset the way we see and discuss Africa. People do business with people they are comfortable with. Investors who repeatedly hear horrible things about our people and the continent will never invest here.

“We will continue to host national gatherings and seminars to discuss unemployment, poverty and income inequality if we do not fix the existing information asymmetry, the poor quality of information that is put out.”

Elumelu, who is the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, encouraged public and private sector stakeholders to increase support to African SMEs, describing them as “the lifeblood of our economy”.

He called for targeted support to grow small businesses into structures that are capable of becoming big corporations in the future emphasising that only 700 companies generate over $500 million in annual revenue, which is half the number in other regions of the world.

He said SMEs should be prioritised because of the relationship between security and prosperity, “when there is prosperity, security is not an issue, but when there are fewer jobs, insecurity heightens”.

Elumelu urged multilateral institutions and developed nations in the West to rethink the effects of sanctions and other policies meant to serve as a deterrent to certain leaders as the masses bear the brunt.

“Developed nations must look at the efficacy of sanctions and who truly bears the brunt of these policies. You will find that the masses are the ones who suffer most,” he said.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Chatham HouseTony Elumelu
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako September 13, 00:29

    Sadly many African businesses advertise, pay sponsorships to these foreign media companies that have no regards for Africa and Africans. Nigeria is the worst culprit.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

Sept 12, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK359.43476.78429.80
LAGOS367472434
KANO367473433
PH368474435
ABUJA366475434
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.