Tuesday, February 14, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 14, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY:All Share Index 25,340.02Deals 2,604.00Volume 201,727,297.00Value 2,587,118,035.07Market Cap 8,769,701,629,627.60 TOP GAINERSSEPLAT 375 (5)BETAGLAS 33.07 (1.57)ZENITHBANK 15.45 (0.44)ACCESS 6.94 (0.33)AIRSERVICE 2.74 (0.24)TOP LOSERSNB 125 (-3.73)ETI 9.8 (-0.2)UAC-PROP 1.89 (-0.09)LIVESTOCK 0.72 (-0.03)FIDELITYBK 0.83 (-0.02)CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304£GBP 378.8144EURO 323.2432SWISS FRANC 302.8793YEN 2.6775Selling: $USD 305£GBP 380.0605EURO 324.3065SWISS FRANC 303.8757YEN 2.6863CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.94Natural Gas 3.029 (-0.112)Gold 1235.70 (-1.1001)Silver 17.975 (0.234)Copper 2.767 (0.1135)Wheat 449.00 (5.50)Coffee 145.55 (0.35)Cotton 75.73 (0.15)Cocoa 1941.00 (-33.00)

New management of Arik hires KPMG to audit airline’s financial status

February 13
21:18 2017
The new management of Arik Air has appointed KPMG, one of the big four audit firms in the world, to undertake a forensic and diagnostic audit to ascertain the true status of its finances.

The audit will among other objectives cover “the position of assets and liabilities, and their utilisation; recording and utilisation of loans, propriety of third party transactions; fraud controls over Procure to Pay (‘PtP’), agents and business partners and financial reporting and Arik Air’s financial position as at January 31, 2017″.

The report is expected to be delivered within 12 weeks.

“We have hired KPMG to look into the financials of Arik with a tooth comb and advise us with verifiable facts on what went wrong with the airline. We need to do that because the outcome will help us plug the loopholes and stabilise the airline,” the new management said via a statement.

“The whole intention is to identify what went wrong with Arik to enable the new management to bring it back to full operations.”

The federal government, through the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), intervened last week in the airline following complaints of huge indebtedness of the airline to various creditors and the frequent interruptions in its operations, and the concern to safety and security.

1 Comment

  1. Chidi Chike
    Chidi Chike February 14, 13:06

    The forensic audit move is the most sensible thing to do now under the prevailing circumstances. This should give a clearer picture of the status of the company going forward.

Exchange Rates

Feb 14, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.88394.80334.62
LAGOS505620525
KANO503617525
PH507623525
ABUJA505622530
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
