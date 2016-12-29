Friday, December 30, 2016
MARKET UPDATE
DECEMBER 29, 2016 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,782.93 Deals 2,392.00 Volume 117,401,333.00 Value 877,630,866.72Market Cap 9,215,373,836,428.90TOP GAINERS TOTAL 299 (11.88) SEPLAT 379.99 (9.49) GUARANTY 24.74 (1.35) OKOMUOIL 40.17 (0.65) ASHAKACEM 12.02 (0.57) TOP LOSERS FO 93.54 (-10.07) MOBIL 290 (-2) STANBIC 15 (-0.66) ACCESS 5.78 (-0.19) AIRSERVICE 2.43 (-0.12) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.25 £GBP 372.0978 EURO 316.9068 SWISS FRANC 295.3883 YEN 2.5832 Selling:$USD 305.25 £GBP 373.3208 EURO 317.9484 SWISS FRANC 296.3592 YEN 2.5917 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.01 Natural Gas 3.824 (-0.074) Gold 1146.50 (5.60) Silver 16.08 (0.042) Copper 2. 495 (0.00) Wheat 404.75 (3.25) Coffee 134.05 (0.55) Cotton 70.02 (0.27) Cocoa 2173.00 (-32.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Nigeria got 297,623 internet subscribers in October — and ALL of them joined Globacom

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Nigeria got 297,623 internet subscribers in October — and ALL of them joined Globacom
December 29
20:46 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Growth in the areas of acquisition of new internet subscribers occurred only on the Globacom network in the month of October 2016, according to the latest information released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

In its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for October, published on its website, the commission indicated that the industry added only 297,623 new internet subscribers in the month of October and all the subscribers were added by Globacom.

The regulator indicated that the total number of internet users on the networks of the four major operators dropped by 378,015 — from 93.5m in September to 93.1m in October.

Globacom grew its internet customer base to 27,185,552 million in October from 26,887,929 in September, thereby attracting an increase of 297,623 subscribers.

According to the data, MTN had 32,464,779 million subscribers browsing the internet using its network in October, compared to the figure of 32,771,259 in September.

Effectively, the operator recorded a decrease of 306,480 internet subscribers.

For Airtel, internet subscriber figure remained at 18,832,238 million in October, as it was in September.

Etisalat had 14,693,492 million data customers in October, showing a loss of 369,158, compared to the 15,062,650 million users it recorded in the preceding month of September.

The data also revealed that the CDMA operators lost 13,664 internet users, as they recorded 38,309 in October compared to the 51,973 figure recorded in September.

It would be recalled that Globacom consolidated its lead in the data segment in October by launching 4G LTE network across Nigeria.

The advanced network avails its subscribers the opportunity to enjoy a much enhanced internet experience on the Globacom network.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2016 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. first of his name
    first of his name December 30, 04:27

    but globacom is so sloooooooooooooooow

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

December 29, 2016USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.75385.06329.10
LAGOS490580510
KANO485590500
PH490595510
ABUJA490585510
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.