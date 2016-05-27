Monday, July 24, 2017
Nigeria has the 'highest number' of out-of-school children in the world

Nigeria has the 'highest number' of out-of-school children in the world
May 27
2016
Nigeria has approximately 10 million out of school children, according to the United Nations Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

Mohammed Mohiuddin, UNICEF’s chief of Sokoto field office, disclosed this recently.

“Nigeria has approximately more than 10 million out-of-school children (OOSC),” he said.

“This is proportionally the highest number of out-of-school children in the world, with 60 per cent of them located in northern Nigeria.”

The organisation said it had contributed more than $71.5 million for the education of out-of-school children in four northern states.

Muhiuddin spoke at the closing of a two-day planning meeting of a project christened: ‘More out of school children in Nigeria’.

He said the project plans to reach more than 500,000 out-of-school children in 18 local government areas of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Katsina states.

Muhiuddin explained that the goal of the project is to expand access to quality basic education for over 500,000 out-of-school children by 2020.

“It will also ensure improved quality of teaching and learning environment in the targeted local governments in the four states.”

