Nigeria under Jihad, Christian elders insist

Advertisement

The National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) says Nigeria is in the throes of Jihad.

The group, which comprises eminent Nigerians like Theophilus Danjuma, a retired general, said the crisis in the country was as a result of a conflict between democracy and Sharia.

It had issued a statement in July alleging that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari was Islamising the country.

In a follow-up statement signed by Solomon Asemota, NCEF chairman, the group insisted that a Jihad had been launched in the country.

“The objective of the Islamists (political Islam) is to supplant the constitution of Nigeria with Sharia ideology as the source of legislation in the nation,” it said.

“The conflict between democracy as national ideology and Sharia as a usurping ideology is responsible for the crisis unfolding in Nigeria. The nation is in the throes of Jihad.”

The NCEF challenged Muslim leaders, who are denying the existence of a jihad in the country, to clarify certain pronouncements over the issue, including the declaration of Abubakar Shekau, Boko Haram leader, that his war is against unbelievers.