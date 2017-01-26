Wednesday, February 15, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 15, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY:All Share Index 25,032.17Deals 2,868.00Volume 144,886,459.00Value 1,914,308,842.59Market Cap 8,663,158,846,753.66 TOP GAINERSFO 56.7 (2.7)PZ 12.16 (0.57)GLAXOSMITH 14.75 (0.5)ETI 9.8 (0.3)DANGFLOUR 4.1 (0.13)TOP LOSERSNESTLE 600 (-24.4)NB 112.82 (-5.93)CAP 30.43 (-1.57)GUINNESS 64(-1)UNILEVER 34 (-1)CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.5£GBP 379.8942EURO 323.6835SWISS FRANC 303.3171YEN 2.6842Selling: $USD 305.5£GBP 381.1418EURO 324.7465SWISS FRANC 304.3132YEN 2.6931CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.94Natural Gas 2.904 (-0.04)Gold 1225.20 (-0.6001)Silver 17.845 (0.024)Copper 2.731 (-0.052)Wheat 450.00 (-2.25)Coffee 142.60 (-1.65)Cotton 76.39 (-0.22)Cocoa 1934.00 (45.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Despite anti-graft war, Nigeria fails to improve on TI corruption index

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Despite anti-graft war, Nigeria fails to improve on TI corruption index
January 26
14:06 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

For the third consecutive year, Nigeria has maintained the 136th spot on the corruption perception index (CPI) of Transparency International.

The organisation released its 2016 report on Thursday, and Nigeria ranked 136 – its highest ever – out of the 176 countries monitored.

The report said Ghana and six other African countries had “significantly declined”.

“Despite being a model for stability in the region, Ghana, together with another six African countries, has significantly declined,” read an analysis on the organisation’s website.

“The rampant corruption in Ghana led citizens to voice their frustrations through the election, resulting in an incumbent president losing for the first time in Ghana’s history.

“Some other large African countries have failed to improve their scores on the index. These include South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania and Kenya.

“African leaders who come to office on an “anti-corruption ticket” will need to live up to their pledges to deliver corruption-free services to their citizens. They must implement their commitments to the principles of governance, democracy and human rights.

“This includes strengthening the institutions that hold their governments accountable, as well as the electoral systems that allow citizens to either re-elect them or freely choose an alternative.”

Although Nigeria maintained its spot, it scored 28 percent on the index, two percent higher than its score in the previous index.

One of the core mandates of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari administration is the war against corruption.

The current administration says it has recovered millions of naira from past government officials.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Muhammadu BuhariTransparency International
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Grandeur
    Grandeur February 15, 19:55

    With time, we’ll improve. I still really believe in the present Government.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

Feb 15, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.00391.29332.51
LAGOS505620529
KANO501615523
PH506624526
ABUJA505621539
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.