Air force jet crashes in Kaduna

Advertisement

An aircraft of the Nigeria air force has crashed in Kaduna.

Olatokunbo Adesanya, air force director of public relations and information, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the aircraft crashed while on a mission in the state.

He said one of the organisation’s pilot instructors was killed in the crash.

He also said the cause of the incident was still unknown, but that the chief of air staff had launched an investigation into it.

“A Nigerian air force (NAF) Air Beetle Aircraft today crashed in Kaduna while on a mission. The only soul on board the aircraft, one of the NAF’s experienced instructor pilots, was unfortunately lost during the mishap,” Adesanya said.

“The cause of the incident is unknown but the chief of the air staff (CAS) has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash. The unfortunate incident is a tragic reminder of the hazards associated with the flying profession. The CAS and the entire NAF family commiserate with the relatives of the late instructor pilot.”