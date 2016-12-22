Nigeria yet to endorse candidate for CAF seat, says Dalung

Advertisement

Solomon Dalung, minister of youth and sports development, has said Nigeria is yet to endorse a candidate to vie for a seat at the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

According to Dalung, a process must be followed before Nigeria nominates a candidate.

He said: “I received a communique of the Congress which referred to my action as uninformed.

“Instead of providing me with the minutes, the Congress went ahead to endorse its president, two weeks after its secretary-general had sent a letter of his nomination to CAF.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports wants to make it clear that Nigeria has not endorsed anybody to contest.”

“The Ministry will constitute a committee to screen and recommend to government, a suitable candidate who will represent Nigeria.

Dalung added that since the federation had failed to appoint an independent auditor to audit the accounts of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the government has no option than to embark on a full-scale investigation of those issues raised at the congress.

The general assembly of the NFF recently endorsed Amaju Pinnick, its president, to join the executive committee of CAF.