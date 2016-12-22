Friday, December 23, 2016
MARKET UPDATE
DECEMBER 22, 2016 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,464.82 Deals 3,161.00 Volume 188,684,209.00 Value 1,387,815,478.30Market Cap 9,105,919,249,995.67TOP GAINERS FO 94.22 (8.75) CONOIL 39.45 (3.65) BETAGLAS 31.83 (2.95) GUINNESS 88.73 (1.23) CCNN 4.63 (0.21) TOP LOSERS PRESCO 40.01 (-1.99) INTBREW 17.3 (-0.66) CAP 31 (-0.6) GUARANTY 24.66 (-0.14) HONYFLOUR 1.23 (-0.06) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.25 £GBP 376.7528 EURO 317.2111 SWISS FRANC 296.7135 YEN 2.5958 Selling:$USD 305.25 £GBP 377.9911 EURO 318.2537 SWISS FRANC 297.6887 YEN 2.6043 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.31 Natural Gas 3.551 (0.009) Gold 1131.10 (-2.10) Silver 15.885 (-0.094) Copper 2.4715 (-0.02) Wheat 399.25 (-0.25) Coffee 142.80 (-1.75) Cotton 70.42 (0.29) Cocoa 2242.00 (-37.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Nigeria yet to endorse candidate for CAF seat, says Dalung

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Nigeria yet to endorse candidate for CAF seat, says Dalung
December 22
22:10 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Solomon Dalung, minister of youth and sports development, has said Nigeria is yet to endorse a candidate to vie for a seat at the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

According to Dalung, a process must be followed before Nigeria nominates a candidate.

He said: “I received a communique of the Congress which referred to my action as uninformed.

“Instead of providing me with the minutes, the Congress went ahead to endorse its president, two weeks after its secretary-general had sent a letter of his nomination to CAF.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports wants to make it clear that Nigeria has not endorsed anybody to contest.”

“The Ministry will constitute a committee to screen and recommend to government, a suitable candidate who will represent Nigeria.

Dalung added that since the federation had failed to appoint an independent auditor to audit the accounts of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the government has no option than to embark on a full-scale investigation of those issues raised at the congress.

The general assembly of the NFF recently endorsed Amaju Pinnick, its president, to join the executive committee of CAF.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2016 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Amaju PinnickCAFFIFASolomon Dalung
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. voke
    voke December 23, 17:25

    If the government has to endorse the nominee, indeed, Nigeria needs restructuring!

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

December 22, 2016USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.99388.38329.70
LAGOS495615520
KANO490610515
PH490605510
ABUJA495610520
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.