Accused of sexual harassment, Nigerian doctor invades hospital, kills woman — and self

A gunman believed to be Nigerian-born Henry Bello has killed a doctor and injured six others after opening fire inside a hospital in Bronx, New York, US.

The gunman killed himself after the shooting spree which took place Friday on the 16th and 17th floors of the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital.

Bello is a former family medicine doctor at the hospital. He was reportedly forced to quit after only six months on the job because of a sexual harassment allegation levelled against him.

He was reportedly wearing a white laboratory coat when he was found.

Maureen Kwankam, a doctor at the hospital, told New York Daily News that he promised to return and “kill” everyone when he was “fired” in 2015.

“We fired him because he was kind of crazy. He promised to come back and kill us then,” said Kwankam.

Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York, described the attack as a “horrific situation in the middle of a place that people associate with care and comfort”.

He said it was not terrorism-related.

“We’ve had a real tragedy here in the Bronx this afternoon. It’s something we’ve seen around the country, and now we’ve experienced it here.”

The doctor killed in the attack was a woman, according to de Blasio, who also said that several of the injured are “fighting for their lives”.

Bello was a graduate of Ross University School of Medicine on the Caribbean island of Dominica.

According to the New York Times, he was arrested in August 2004 after a 23-year-old woman accused him of sexual harassment.

He was subsequently charged with sex abuse and unlawful imprisonment.

Bello was said to have pleaded guilty to unlawful imprisonment in the second degree and was sentenced to community service.

The sexual abuse charge was reportedly dismissed.