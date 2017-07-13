Friday, July 14, 2017
Nigerian passport to be produced locally from 2018

July 13
20:40 2017
Muhammad Babandede, the comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has said that plans are underway for the domestication of the production of the Nigerian e-passport.

Babandede disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja when members of the house of representatives committee on interior came on an oversight visit.

He said that the NIS was working round the clock with the support of the federal government to start the local production of the e-passports through the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Ltd. by 2018.

The e-passport is presently being produced by Iris Smart Technology Nigeria Ltd. through its parent company, Iris Corporation based in Malaysia.

The comptroller-general said that the measure was to save cost,‎ ensure security of critical data base and create more jobs for Nigerians.

He said that the minister of interior had set up a committee comprising critical stakeholders to work out the modalities and implementation of the project.

He said that since there was a subsisting contract presently, all stakeholders including the national assembly would have to be carried along to realise the laudable project.

Adams Jagaba, chairman, house committee on interior, condemned the use of foreign companies for the production of the passport and other services.

Jagaba said the foreign companies “go away with more than 70 percent of the revenue generated from the production of the document while the Federal Government take less than 30 percent”.

He said the house of representatives had conducted a public hearing on the matter and explored ways to reverse the ugly trend.

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
  1. Sam
    Sam July 14, 15:16

    The NIS is just trying to wake up after long years of deep sleep.

    Reply to this comment

