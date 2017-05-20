Nigerian woman faces 10 years in US prison over sham marriage

Euphemia Chinyeaka Okeke, a Nigerian woman, faces a 10-year jail term in the US after admitting that she married a Houston man to unlawfully obtain citizenship.
According to NAN, Abe Martinez, a US attorney, said Okeke admitted to marrying a Houston resident and US. citizen while in Nigeria.
It was learnt that Okeke applied for an immigrant visa and alien registration based on the false marriage and after gaining access to the US married one Kenneth Okeke, a Nigerian, and settled in Louisville instead of Houston.
She had testified under oath that since arriving the US, she had continuously lived in Houston with her purported husband.
After becoming a naturalised citizen on September 14, 2011, Okeke filed for divorce two weeks later and married her Nigerian husband.
She also filed a petition for alien relative in an attempt to obtain lawful immigration status for him.
But under oath, she claimed that she was divorced two years before and that she had lived and worked in Louisville since arriving in the US.
Melinda Harmon, US district judge, handling the case accepted her plea and has fixed August 4 for ruling on the matter.
Kenneth, her husband, is currently in deportation proceedings.
Okeke, faces not only prison time, but a possible revocation of her citizenship.
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
This is what she gets. She deserves to rot in prison. Wasting our tax dollars for investigations. They come over here illegally & most of the men selling cars in the US back to Nigeria and pocketing the profits without paying a DIME in taxes. I knew someone like this and I turned them in to Immigration and Customs regarding their sham marriage. Wreak havoc in your own country. Nigerians are arrogant and ignorant people.