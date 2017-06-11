Jonathan on Omokri’s book about his presidency: Nigerians are hungry for the truth

Advertisement

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has praised an Amazon bestseller written by Reno Omokri about his presidency.

Omokri, a former aide of Jonathan, captured important events in the last administration in ‘Facts versus fiction: The true story of the Jonathan years, Chibok, 2015 and the conspiracies’.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Jonathan said the book has emerged a bestseller on the global platform because “Nigerians are hungry for the truth”.

“In a mere 24 hours, a book on my administration, Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years, Chibok, 2015 and the Conspiracies, became a worldwide #9 bestseller and the #1 trending topic in Lagos, Abuja and the entire nation of Nigeria,” he wrote.

The book was 23rd in the ‘politics and social sciences’ category on Amazon on Saturday.

It has now risen to 11th on the same category.

Published on May 29, the book chronicles some of the key moments during the Jonathan-led administration especially the kidnap of the Chibok girls as well as the 2015 general elections.

Omokri is a broadcaster and host of ‘Transformations With Reno Omokri’, a Christian TV show broadcast on San Francisco’s KTLN and Detroit’s Impact Network.