Nigerians are safe anywhere in the country, says DHQ

Advertisement

The defence headquarters (DHQ) has assured Nigerians that their lives and property are safe and secure wherever they reside in the country.

John Enenche, director defence information, gave the assurance in a statement.

There has been tension in the country following secessionist agitations in the south-east and a call by some northern groups for the Igbo to leave the region within three months.

Enenche said the DHQ had received “so many requests in the recent past, to know from the military about the safety of Nigerians living in parts of the country, other than their aboriginal habitats”.

“As such, it behoves the defence headquarters to reassure the general public that all lives and property in Nigeria are secured and safe at any location,” he said.

“Thus, the armed forces of Nigeria are constantly on surveillance, in collaboration with other security agencies, to curb acts capable of distorting the peace.”

The defence spokesman, therefore, urged the public to “report suspicious movements and any act that point to creating any situation of insecurity to lives and property to the nearest security agency”.

“The armed forces hereby reaffirms its commitment to protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians living in any part of the country. Therefore, all should go about their normal life wherever they are living without fear or intimidation.”