Nnamdi Kanu: They gave me Biafra without Benue and Rivers — I said no

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says while in detention, he was offered the sovereign state of Biafra but he rejected it because of the non-inclusion of Rivers and Benue states.

He said this on Wednesday when leaders of Igbo civil society coalition visited him at his country home in Umuahia, Abia state.

The IPOB leader also said he was given an oil block and “mansions” in Dubai but had also rejected the offer, describing it as “greek gift” to make him back off on the struggle for Biafra.

He, however, did not name the people who made these offers to him.

“They gave me Biafra in prison with only the five Igbo states; I said no, I want Benue and Rivers,” Kanu said.

“Self actualization is not war. We are not for war. We are not talking of war but self actualization. Self determination is not war. Any elite that interprets self determination to be war does not understand English.

“Biafra is coming; there is nothing that can stop it, no matter the level of intimidation and blackmail. Some people are running around, saying why must it be Nnamdi Kanu, why not me. I am not an elite, I was born to restore Biafra.”

The IPOB leader also berated Igbo elites and leaders for what he described as their “anti-Biafra activities”.

He blamed them for the “poor” state of infrastructure in the south-east.

“They can’t buy us with money. If I can turn down oil block, turn down mansions in Dubai, what can they offer us? All the roads in Biafra land are in deplorable condition, yet we have elites who are just interested in their pockets,” Kanu said.

“All the roads in Biafra are bad. Apart from Okpara (late Michael Okpara), Mbonu Ojike and Sam Mbakwe, I have not seen any elite in Igbo land. Let them show us what they have done, no roads, no water, nothing. Because they are in Abuja, they are now elites, let them show us what they have done for the people as elites.

“They said everything has price, I told them that Nnamdi Kanu has no price. All of you here know my wife, I sacrificed her for two years; so what can they offer me.”