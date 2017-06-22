Friday, June 23, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

Nnamdi Kanu gives condition for Anambra gov election to hold

June 22
21:53 2017
Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says election the November 18 governorship election in Anambra state will not hold if the federal government fails to conduct a referendum on Biafra.

Speaking at his father’s palace in Afara Ukwu Ibeku, Umuahia, Abia state, Kanu threatened that members of his group might also boycott the 2019 general election. except g their demand for

He also said Biafrans were ready to go to prison if the federal government did not grant their request of having a republic.

“If the federal government does not agree with us on a date for referendum, there will be no elections in the southeast, we are starting with Anambra come November this year. There will be no governorship election in Anambra state,” Kanu said.

“In 2019, the whole of Biafra land will not vote for any president. There will be no senator, there will be no house of reps, there will be no house of assembly and there will be no councilor-ship elections in Biafra land if the federal government fails to call for a referendum.

“Nigerian government should build as many prisons as possible to jail all Biafrans because there is no going back and we are ready to go prisons unless the federal government gives us Biafra.

“We are not like any other people. People like us don’t come twice. That’s why I know that with the last breath in this very body that Biafra will be restored. There’s nothing anybody can do about it. Tell them that’s what I said. Nobody on this earth can stop Biafra.”

Kanu, who is standing trial for treason, was granted bail in April after two years in detention. Part of his bail condition is not to be seen in a crowd.

Social Comments

3 Comments

  1. Ebube
    Ebube June 22, 23:02

    I love this guy! Ride on bro gat yar back

  2. Emjay
    Emjay June 23, 00:12

    It’s kind of a confusing story line – Biafra and the Nigerian Government. Wish it works out to favour them both

Exchange Rates

June 22, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK324.50411.07362.17
LAGOS369465407
KANO367464410
PH370465412
ABUJA366465407
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
