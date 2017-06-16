Nnamdi Kanu receives Turkish diplomat, says ‘foreigners visiting us despite intimidation’

Advertisement

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says despite the “intimidation” the group is facing in its struggle, foreigners are still visiting its members.

Kanu said this on Thursday while receiving Abdulkadir Erkahraman, president of international nations commercial association in Turkey.

He received the Turkish diplomat in his hometown of Isiama Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia state capital.

Kanu said the visit was in line with IPOB’s plan “to solidify the actualisation of Biafra”

He was quoted to have said the agitation of the freedom of Biafra had become “too loud that the international community cannot fail to recognise the efforts by group.”

“There will come a time when they will say, please come and take these people [and] ago,” he added.

Reacting to the quit notice issued to the Igbo in the north, Kanu said he had rightly predicted it.

“I said it in August 2009, I told you people they will tell you people to leave the north, now it is happening,” Kanu said.

“Biafra must come; Biafra has risen never to fall again. This kingdom has risen never to fall again.”