Nnamdi Kanu receives Turkish diplomat, says ‘foreigners visiting us despite intimidation’

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says despite the “intimidation” the group is facing in its struggle, foreigners are still visiting its members.
Kanu said this on Thursday while receiving Abdulkadir Erkahraman, president of international nations commercial association in Turkey.
He received the Turkish diplomat in his hometown of Isiama Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia state capital.
Kanu said the visit was in line with IPOB’s plan “to solidify the actualisation of Biafra”
He was quoted to have said the agitation of the freedom of Biafra had become “too loud that the international community cannot fail to recognise the efforts by group.”
“There will come a time when they will say, please come and take these people [and] ago,” he added.
Reacting to the quit notice issued to the Igbo in the north, Kanu said he had rightly predicted it.
“I said it in August 2009, I told you people they will tell you people to leave the north, now it is happening,” Kanu said.
“Biafra must come; Biafra has risen never to fall again. This kingdom has risen never to fall again.”
Why is there a growing inequality in the contemporary human society? How do we explain the fact that human society, with many principles of justice, is still lacking in social justice despite the much principles of justice by various moral and ethical disciplines? By lack of social justice, I mean a nation’s inability to put in practice these principles of justice and her inability to provide its citizens with the necessary security, good food, employment, equality and liberality, as well as inability to minimize the gap between the poor and the rich; to separate justice from injustice; that is, to eliminate any kind of bribing in the human society.
Having examined critically the situation of our contemporary society in line with John Rawls’ notion of justice as fairness, I can say that the major factor behind the inequality and injustice in our human society, and why a society with many principles of justice as well as various moral and ethical disciplines, is still lacking in practical social justice and cannot provide for her citizens with the necessary security, good food, employment, equality and liberty/liberality, as well as not being able to minimize the gap between the poor and the rich or to separate justice from injustice; by eliminating any kind of activity and institution that resulted to a growing inequality and injustice in the contemporary human society is because of the spirit of materialism which has become predominant in our society.
However, it is important to note that this materialistic tendency is often displayed in three units/habits, namely: Love for pleasure, power and position (P.P.P). Hence, we should live an exemplary life of justice and detachment from extraordinary love of pleasure, power and position.
Furthermore, I encourage everyone to respect every person irrespective of his/her statue. This implies that, to speak of justice is to reach for the foundation of human existence. Because Justice is not one virtue among the lot; but the value that renders to each his/her own. It is the cornerstone of human togetherness. So, in order to survive and thrive a little, we need justice like a body needs blood.
Finally, to promote decent living for all is to live a high quality of life, one that is dignifying and worthy of respect. Thus, further researches should be permissible to employ more practical ways of exercising social justice in our contemporary human society. The search for justice must continue, and the question of justice and fairness ought not to be compromised, because justice remains as John Rawls said “the first virtue of social institutions, as truth is of systems of thought” (3). Accordingly, I firmly believe that if the principles of justice laid
down by John Rawls and my little contribution should be applied in our various institutions in this contemporary society, it will not only restructure but will refresh the society’s condition.