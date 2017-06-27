You have no authority to speak for Igbo people, APGA blasts Nnamdi Kanu

Advertisement

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) says Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has no authority to speak for the Igbo people.

The party said this in reaction to the IPOB leader’s call on people to boycott the Anambra governorship election scheduled for November.

In a letter addressed to Kanu and signed by Ifeatu Obiokoye, national publicity secretary, APGA said the call was “irresponsible and devoid of intellectual focus.”

It said the Igbo people had not “instituted a separatist movement or a terrorist gang” but were concerned about “Nigeria’s present structural arrangement.”

“Kanu has no authority to speak for the Igbo of the south-east, though APGA acknowledges him as the leader of IPOB,” the letter read.

“His call for a boycott of elections in the south-east, beginning with the governorship polls scheduled for November 18, 2017, in Anambra is irresponsible, irredentist and totally devoid of any focus.

“You must appreciate that for different logical reasons and perception, the Biafra concept has attracted favourable comments among our people, ostensibly borne out of the marginalisation of Ndigbo in the Nigerian state.

“While youths of the east are agitating for Biafra, the Arewa youths are equally restive; the same goes for Niger Delta youths and youths from Oduduwa states.

“In this popular agitation for Biafra, Ndigbo have not instituted a separatist movement or a terrorist gang as it were. We are more concerned about the continued existence of Nigeria under the present structural arrangement.”

APGA expressed support for restructuring but urged Kanu not to be carried away by the success of the May 30 sit-at-home call, which was attributable to many reasons, including fear.

APGA said the 2014 national conference report should be considered because it largely addressed parameters for the restructuring of the nation.

It advised the IPOB leader to drop his “emperor” perception of himself “and humble yourself to the true leadership of Ndigbo for a proper and better articulation of the Biafra struggle”.