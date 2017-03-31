‘No comment’, says Femi Adesina on Jibrin’s demand

Advertisement

Femi Adesina, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, says he has no comment on the demand of Abdulmumin Jibrin, suspended member of the house of representatives, that his principal should step down.

Jibrin made the demand on Friday evening, citing the health condition of the president as the reason he wanted Buhari to let go.

He also said Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, should be considered for a top government position, while the president be given the “special concession” of nominating a new vice-president.

Asked to respond to Jibrin’s demand, Adesina refused to speak.

“No comment,” he told TheCable on telephone.

Jibrin had earlier faulted Buhari for his “inaction” on some pressing issues. He said something had gone wrong, and that the president had lost the qualities of a no-nonsense general.

The lawmaker was suspended from the house after accusing the leadership of the 8th assembly of padding the 2016 budget.