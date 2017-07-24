No judge can stop me from speaking, says Nnamdi Kanu

Advertisement

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says no judge can stop him from speaking with journalists.

On April 25, Binta Nyako, judge of a federal high court in Abuja, granted him bail on the conditions that he must not grant interviews and avoid a group of more than 10 persons.

Kanu, who adhered to the instruction in the early days of his freedom after 18 months in custody, suddenly broke loose.

He has since flouted all the bail conditions but the activist said it is President Muhammadu Buhari and Lawal Daura, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS) that should be accused of flouting court orders.

He said this in Enugu while receiving awards from some Igbo groups.

“The judge is a very learned fellow. She cannot stop me from speaking,” he said.

Asked if he had not gone against the order of not speaking with the press, Kanu told journalists: “I am replying you. That is what I am doing. I am not giving an interview, I am responding to the question you asked me.

“Buhari and the DSS have been in multiple breaches of court order after court order. I wish you can go to the DSS and ask whatever his name is, the DSS director general, why DSS does not obey court orders.

“They are the ones flouting the court orders. It’s not me.”