Nobody is above the law, Saraki tells Ali

Senate President Bukola Saraki has told Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of the Nigeria customs service (NCS), that “nobody is not above the law”.

Saraki said this on Wednesday after the senate passed a resolution compelling Ali to appear before the upper legislative chamber on Thursday.

The senate had summoned Ali to appear before it in uniform over customs’ plan to seize vehicles without paid duty.

But Ali wrote to the lawmakers, saying he would not be available on Wednesday because he had a management meeting to attend.

But the senate was irked by his letter, and it resolved that he must appear before it on the day.

However, hours after the senate had adjourned its sitting, Ali sent another letter to Saraki.

In the letter, he said he was bereaved; hence he would not make it to the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday.

He also said the decision to impound some vehicles was being reviewed.

Ali made a surprise visit to the national assembly complex on Tuesday evening, and had a private meeting with Saraki, and there were reports that he would honour the invitation.

Ali’s hearing was the first on the order paper of the senate for Wednesday.

But speaking after Ali failed to show up, Saraki said actions like summons would be avoided if government agencies respect the constitution.

“This action that we have taken – by the senate in my view would have been easily avoided if these institutions begin to respect the constitution and its processes and procedures,” he said

“This senate would definitely continue very hard to defend to avoid disruption against the constitution. Nobody is above the law. We hope that the CG customs will make himself available 10am tomorrow morning and make his case.”