Wednesday, March 15, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
MARCH 15, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,284.56 Deals 2,543.00 Volume 227,757,045.00 Value 928,498,238.62Market Cap 8,750,506,426,690.02TOP GAINERS SEPLAT 399 (19) NB 131 (1) FO 50 (0.91) GUARANTY 25.5 (0.5) DANGCEM 160.5 (0.5) TOP LOSERS WAPCO 34.5 (-1.78) ETI 10 (-0.5) NASCON 6.65 (-0.35) JBERGER 39.95 (-0.3) CAP 28.01 (-0.11) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305 GBP 372.893 EURO 325.557 SWISS FRANC 302.4893 YEN 2.6607 Selling:$USD 306 £GBP 374.1156 EURO 326.6244 SWISS FRANC 303.4811 YEN 2.6695 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.43 Natural Gas 2.951 (-0.092) Gold 1203.30 (0.2001) Silver 16.955 (-0.017) Copper 2.6435 (0.018) Wheat 429.50 (-1.00) Coffee 141.25 (-1.10) Cotton 77.14 (0.27) Cocoa 2053.00 (36.00)
TheCable

Nobody is above the law, Saraki tells Ali

Nobody is above the law, Saraki tells Ali
March 15
13:44 2017
Senate President Bukola Saraki has told Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of the Nigeria customs service (NCS), that “nobody is not above the law”.

Saraki said this on Wednesday after the senate passed a resolution compelling Ali to appear before the upper legislative chamber on Thursday.

The senate had summoned Ali to appear before it in uniform over customs’ plan to seize vehicles without paid duty.

But Ali wrote to the lawmakers, saying he would not be available on Wednesday because he had a management meeting to attend.

But the senate was irked by his letter, and it resolved that he must appear before it on the day.

However, hours after the senate had adjourned its sitting, Ali sent another letter to Saraki.

In the letter, he said he was bereaved; hence he would not make it to the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday.

He also said the decision to impound some vehicles was being reviewed.

Ali made a surprise visit to the national assembly complex on Tuesday evening, and had a private meeting with Saraki, and there were reports that he would honour the invitation.

Ali’s hearing was the first on the order paper of the senate for Wednesday.

But speaking after Ali failed to show up, Saraki said actions like summons would be avoided if government agencies respect the constitution.

“This action that we have taken – by the senate in my view would have been easily avoided if these institutions begin to respect the constitution and its processes and procedures,” he said

“This senate would definitely continue very hard to defend to avoid disruption against the constitution. Nobody is above the law. We hope that the CG customs will make himself available 10am tomorrow morning and make his case.”

bukola sarakiHameed Ali
1 Comment

  1. Guyman
    Guyman March 15, 18:37

    We leave on a country where even the President disobeyes the constitution.
    You can’t blame Ali. His impetus is from the Presidency.
    Senate is superior to any govt agency.
    Why can’t the President order Ali (his appointee) to report to the Senate?

    This is shit

Exchange Rates

March 15, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.60383.65334.35
LAGOS458550485
KANO457550470
PH460560480
ABUJA459550480
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
