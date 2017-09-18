Northern governors speak on trip to south-east

Advertisement

Governors from the northern part of the country say their visit to the south-east is to make the people of the region know that they are with them in this period of “heightened tension”.

The governors said this in a statement issued by Imam Imam, spokesman of Aminu Tambuwal, their Sokoto state counterpart.

TheCable had earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari sent a delegation to the region in a bid to secure peace.

The statement by Imam said during the visit, the governors would consult political and religious leaders.

“A delegation from the northern governors’ forum will today and tomorrow pay a visit to the south- east and south-south geo-political zones of the country in efforts to douse tension and promote peace and dialogue among all sections of the country,” the statement read.

“The team, to be led by the chairman of the forum and governor of Borno state, Alhaji Kashim Shattima, will have in the team Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Hon Simon Lalong of Plateau states.

“The delegation will hold meetings with their counterparts in Rivers, Abia and Imo states.

“Apart from the visit to political leaderships in those states, the delegation is expected to meet with traditional and religious leaders. They will also confer with northerners resident in those states.

“Importantly, the delegation will reassure their counterparts in the south-south and south-east that all Nigerians are free to stay in all parts of the country, especially in the north, and that the entire north stands with the people of south-east in this period of heightened tension.”