You are not safe, Shekau warns Maiduguri residents

Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect, has threatened to carry out fresh attacks in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state.

The ancient city has come under repeated attacks from the sect in the last one month.

In a video obtained by Sahara Reporters, Shekau vowed to deal with the people living in Maiduguri “because of their association with infidels”.

“You are finished, you the people of Maiduguri, we will finish you for choosing the way of the infidels, for embracing democracy,” said the sect leader who spoke in Arabic.

Shekau also denied the claim of the military that he sustained injuries in an air raid.

He added that if the military succeeds in capturing him, his ideology would outlive him.

“I am fine, nothing has happened to me. I am even stronger than I was before,” he said.

“I am nothing. Even if you capture me, you cannot capture the religion of Islam. You can capture me today because I am nothing. But It won’t stop the religion of Allah which we are committed to. This gun I am holding is nothing, we rely strongly on the ultimate power of Almighty God.”

On July 22, Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, gave his men 40 days to capture Shekau dead or alive.