Wednesday, August 2, 2017
It’s not yet time to rest, Buratai tells troops fighting Boko Haram

It's not yet time to rest, Buratai tells troops fighting Boko Haram
August 02
12:11 2017
Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, has charged Nigerian troops in the north-east to always be alert as there was no time to rest yet.

According to him, there are more tasks to be done in the effort to clear the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.

Buratai gave the charge while addressing troops of the 3 division tactical command in Damaturu on Wednesday.

He advised the troops to work closely with other security agencies to ensure that the remnants of Boko Haram were flushed out of the region.

Earlier, at the palace of the emir of Damaturu, Shehu Ashimi Ibn Umar El-Kanemi II, the army chief said the terrorists had become desperate to remain relevant, hence they had resorted to attacking isolated locations and kidnapping for ransom.

Buratai solicited the support of the emir and other traditional rulers in the state through provision of relevant information.

He said although the terrorists had been flushed out of the state, some remnants were still attempting to use the state as a transit point, adding that the cooperation of everyone was required to check their activities.

Responding, the emir said that the state had passed through trying period and assured the army of continued support.

The traditional ruler said that what remained now was the ongoing effort to relocate the internally displaced persons from their camps to their various communities.

  1. Markmorphys
    Markmorphys August 02, 17:11

    May God continually keep and stenghten you in all battles, amen.
    Well done.

