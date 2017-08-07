NOW OPEN: Chevening scholarships for masters’ in UK

Advertisement

The Chevening Secretariat is now accepting applications for 2018/2019 Chevening scholarships via its website, from mid-day August 7 until November 7, 2017.

Chevening Scholarships is the UK Government’s overseas scholarships awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds.

The scholarship offers financial support for individuals to study for a master’s degree at any UK university and the opportunity to become part of an influential global network of 48,000 alumni.

The call for new applicants follows the selection of more than 40 scholars from Nigeria, who won an award to study at a UK university this year. In 2016, 51 Nigerians were awarded the prestigious scholarship

There are more than 1,500 Chevening scholarships on offer globally for the 2018/2019 academic cycle. These scholarships represent a significant investment from the UK government to develop the next cohort of global leaders.

Speaking to the call for applications, Paul Arkwright, British high commissioner to Nigeria said he is delighted to see more Nigerians join this global community of influencers.

“It is my delight to announce the opening of Chevening Scholarships Programme for the 2018/19 academic year. Those who are selected for a Chevening Scholarship become recognised as leaders belonging to a global network of influencers,” Arkwright said.

“I call on young Nigerians looking to make a positive impact on their country, and to further deepen the strong ties between the UK and Nigeria, to avail themselves of this opportunity and apply to become Chevening scholars.

“The UK is home to many of the world’s best universities, and Chevening enables you to develop academically, professionally, and personally whilst studying in the UK.”

Chevening scholars are empowered with a strong sense of pride and responsibility.

Speaking about his experience, Benjamin Ekeyi, a Chevening alumnus from Nigeria said “for me Chevening remains the best and most inclusive scholarship programme”.

“The quality of knowledge in the UK universities, and the diversity of experience you gain from interacting with the best and the brightest from all over the world comprehensively prepares you for the challenges ahead”

While Chevening applications are open to any field of study, In Nigeria the scheme particularly encourages applications from candidates in five priority areas of security, prosperity, good governance, science and innovation and energy and power generation.

Some 1195 Nigerians have benefitted from Chevening Scholarships since the first award in 1983. Many of them have moved on to establish successful careers in government, media, the military and security services and in business.

Some Nigerian Chevening alumni of note include: John Momoh, CEO, Channels TV and president, Chevening Alumni Association of Nigeria; Habibat Lawal, acting secretary to the government of the federation, Herbert Wigwe, CEO, Access Bank, Simon Kolawole, CEO, TheCable; and Charles Usie, country director, Christian Aid.

The scholarships, with presence in 160 countries and territories worldwide (excluding the USA and the EU), support study for full-time taught masters degrees at UK universities for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers.

There are over 46,000 Chevening Alumni around the world who comprise an influential and highly regarded global network.