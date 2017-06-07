NPFL: Plateau United overcome Sunshine to maintain top spot

Advertisement

Plateau United came from a goal down to defeat Sunshine Stars 2-1 on Wednesday.

The win saw United extend their lead atop the Nigeria Professional Football League table.

Sunshine Stars, the hosts, got ahead through Ezekiel Thompson’s goal in the 34th minute before Emmanuel Odafe drew level for the visitors in the 62nd minute.

Emeka Umeh scored the winning goal in the death to seal the win for the visitors while Sunshine Stars keeper David Ariyo was sent off for protesting the goal.

Plateau United are now five points clear at the top with 42 points.

Anthony Okpotu’s first half hat-trick gave Lobi Stars their 10th win of the campaign over MFM FC, who have now dropped to fourth position on the league table.

In Nnewi, Yaya Kone and Paschal Sega’s goals for FC Ifeanyi Ubah against ABS saw the hosts climb up to second position, having won their last seven home league games.

Enyimba FC secured a point in Gombe while Enugu Rangers played a 1-1 draw with Elkanemi Warriors in Maiduguri.

El-Kanemi are now third while Rangers are 14th on the log.

Shooting Stars of Ibadan failed to move out of the relegation zone after they were held 0-0 at home by Kano Pillars.

Meanwhile in Minna, Rivers United lost 1-0 away to Niger Tornadoes, while Nasarawa United defeated visiting Katsina United 2-0.

The match between Akwa United and Wikki Tourist has been postponed till Wednesday, June 14.