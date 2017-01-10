NTDC: The making of Nigeria’s Bermuda Triangle

Advertisement

Last week, I promised to profile Rae Mariel Omoh, the acting Director-General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC). This actor foisted on us is a mirage, a mirror that shows nothing and explains nothing. Sadly, this is how far NTDC has gone, an institution where pigs are fed fat in deceit and unbridled glamour.

Here in NTDC, anything and everything can be swept under the carpet. It has become sinking sand, quick sand that swallows anything that come across its way. From 2013, when Sally Mbanefo, a total stranger to the tourism world was brought to destroy NTDC, this great institution that has history of great tourism apostles such as Garba Gumel, late Ignatious Atigbi, M.S. Jega, Aiyegboyin Alabi and the prophetic appearance of Otunba Segun Runsewe, has never being so bastardized. The Mbanefo clan is still raging in the place and no one seems to have an answer. NTDC has been transformed into Nigeria’s Bermuda Triangle where sensitive government secrets are traded in dark places. It has become an accomplished government conduit pipe, a veritable ground and sustainer of corruption.

To survive here, staff must have a degree in subterfuge, deception and brain to steal and defend the stealing with bold face. In NTDC, all wrongs are accepted and defended. It has become the active collaborator of the Ministry of Tourism and its leadership in fretting government resources away.

For a starter, every Minister and Permanent Secretary must first have an “interest” in NTDC; it is strategic and beneficial to top officer stakeholders because the place is a grade. A budget padded institution, its funding for tourism development must line up the pockets of ministry staff or the DG of NTDC gets removed.

The Bermuda Triangle that we know swallows and causes airplanes, ships to disappear and the lots but in our NTDC, Naira is the only acceptable currency of disappearance and corruption. Its characteristic and notable fronts are to position the weak and ceremonial in character to hold forth. It is a threat strategy, a tool of blackmail to position the least qualified and less vocal to run the place. Here, after the blistering run and achievements of Runsewe in office, it became unacceptable for a deliverer to deliver NTDC.

Ministers before and after Edem Duke hate the Runsewe colour, they refuse to accept the template of visible achievement of NTDC of that era and would never want an NTDC to which Nigerians are stakeholders. Edem Duke, Nkechi Ejele left us a corrupt NTDC, an institution that was strategically and deliberately transformed under Mbanefo into Central Bank of deception and fraud. There are over 39 petitions hanging over the leadership of that institution in three years and till date even EFCC has given up.

The show of shame is still in place and Rae Omoh, the new soft link to Mbanefo’s devious past cannot do anything. To this new face, blame lies at the corridor of Ayotunde Adesugba, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry. The baby face fine lady just like Nkechi Ejele before her seems to be secretly romancing the corruption behind the appointment of Rae Omoh.

I refuse to accept that Rae Omoh has nothing to hide as far as the issues in NTDC today are concerned. Our minister, Lai Mohammed must be courageous to investigate the over ten year controversy surrounding Omoh’s certificates. It must not be treated as a Bermuda Triangle mystery. To sweep it again under the carpet means that Rae Omoh was brought in to soften grounds of corruption and sustain the Mbanefo wasteful legacy.

On this note, I challenge the minister and the Ps, Mrs. Adesugba to let change begin with NTDC before a substantive DG is appointed. NTDC must not go the way of the dogs and Nigeria must rise again as Africa’s biggest tourism destination. On the Rae Omoh, Saga, here are latest findings.

The Nigerian military connection

My findings revealed that a former Navy Chief from Edo state sent Rae Omoh to big wigs of NTDC in the 90’s. According to my sources, her entry qualification entitled her to a level six officer but NTDC under M.S. Jega was prevailed to advance her to level ten officer and despite resistance by NTDC, the Navy Chief “decreed” Omoh must be placed above her competence and rank. How she bewitched others after this outing and resistance remains a mystery.

The Omotayo Omotosho failed effort

Omotayo Omotosho, a former DG NTDC also tried to unveil the Omoh certificate controversy and again some unseen hands in the ministry, frustrated the investigation. Indeed, the Ministry of Tourism before and even now are behind the unfinished investigation of Rae Omoh certificate scandal. The ministry pretend its sees nothing and vowed never to lift a finger to put this scandal to rest.

Omoh – the mystery of a missing file

Less than a week after we broke the story on Rae Omoh’s certificate scandal, all files relating to her service in NTDC disappeared from the archives. Nobody is sure what has happened, maybe the ministry of tourism has something to hide or add to the file so as to save face in this over a decade wahala on Rae Omoh.

The Senate connection

Tale bearers alleged that Senator Matthew Urhogbide, chairman Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism has a Midas hand in Rae Omoh’s sudden rise as acting DG NTDC. The senate tourism chairman who has nothing to show as tourism voice in the red chambers is said to have “connected” Rae Omoh with Lai Mohammed who authorised baby face Ps, Adesugba to effect the upgrading of Omoh as acting DG NTDC. This Ponsi deal is alleged to enable the ministry to have direct unhindered access to NTDC unspent 2016 budget yet to be returned to government coffers. Senator Urhogbide and Rae Omoh are both from Edo State.