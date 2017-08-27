Sunday, August 27, 2017
Nwoye defeats Andy Ubah to emerge APC gov candidate in Anambra

Nwoye defeats Andy Ubah to emerge APC gov candidate in Anambra
August 27
17:23 2017
Tony Nwoye, a member of the house of representatives, has emerged winner of the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Anambra state.

Nwoye scored a total of 2,146 votes to defeat his closest rival, Andy Ubah, a serving senator, who got 931 votes.

George Moghalu, APC’s national auditor, followed with 525 votes while Bart Nwibe came fourth with 414 votes in the election which was concluded on Sunday.

A total of 11 aspirants contested for the party’s governorship ticket in the election.

Other participants include John-Bosco Onunkwo who scored 85 votes, Madu Nonso, 21 votes; Nwike Patrick, 20; Obidigbo Chike, 22; and Okonkwo Donatus, 10.

The election, which began on Saturday, stretched into Sunday due to delays in collation and eventual counting attributed of results.

Over 5,000 delegates from the 21 local government areas of the state participated in the exercise.

The governorship election in the state is scheduled to hold on November 18.

Willie Obiano, the incumbent governor, is the candidate for the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

1 Comment

  1. Dan Nigeria
    Dan Nigeria August 27, 17:58

    Tony Nwoye! That’s game set….Anything can be happen…….and everything might be in play.

